Shoppers 'can't wait to try' M&S's new Percy Pig Phizzy Chews

There's a new Percy Pig on the block and fans of the Marks & Spencer jelly pig couldn't be happier.

They've said that they "can't wait to try" the new sweets – and we can't blame them, because they look adorable.

And moreish. Very, very moreish!

The new Percy Pig Phizzy Chews are available in store now (Credit: M&S)

The store has revealed that a new fizzy Percy Pig sweet has been welcomed "into the famous piggy family".

The new Percy Pig Phizzy Chews cost £1.65 for a 150g bag and they're suitable for vegetarians.

The treats – which are in store now – look like adorable cute little Jelly Baby-style pigs.

M&S revealed: "Yummy, fruit-flavoured chewy sweeties BUT with the same super-sour coating on the popular Percy Phizzy Pigtails."

The Jelly Baby-style sweets have a super-sour coating (Credit: M&S)

It added: "Made with real fruit juice, and no nasty artificial colours or flavours and of course suitable for vegetarians."

"OMG I bet they are so nice," said one fan.

Another added: "Awww so cute, I can't wait to try them."

"These look interesting, think we all might need some for the office," said another Percy fan.

Another declared: "2020 is officially the best year for new snacks!"

Indeed, among the offerings already launched this year include pineapple-flavoured Jaffa Cakes, Cadbury Creme Egg Cupcakes and the relaunch of Opal Fruits.

The latest Percy Pig launch comes hot on the heels of the store's Percy Pig Dessert Sauce, which was released earlier this month.

An M&S rep said: "The nations favourite pig just got saucy and this Percy Pig Dessert Sauce is absolutely delicious!"

The new sweets are available in 150g bags and cost £1.65

At the end of last year, the store released its new Percy Pig muffin – which is topped with one of the famous sweets. You can find the cakes in the in-store bakery.

With offerings like these, it's time for Peppa to step aside – Percy will always be the number pig in our hearts (and bellies!).

