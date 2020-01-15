Maltesers fans say ‘dreams do come true’ as Maltesers White Truffles Easter egg is launched

Hot on the heels of the truly scrumptious Maltesers Biscuits comes more news for fans of the malty chocolate balls.

Yes, all our Easters have come at once with the news that Maltesers' White Truffles Easter egg is on sale in Tesco now.

It costs £10 but we think that's a small price to pay for 287g of Maltesers goodness.

The Maltesers White Truffles Easter egg has been spotted in Tesco (Credit: Tesco)

The egg itself is made from creamy white chocolate.

While also in the rather fancy-looking box is a whole load of Maltesers White Truffles.

OMG. Straight in my basket.

The truffles were a huge success over Christmas.

One fan said: "They are almighty fine!"

Fans were quick to comment on news of the white chocolate egg hitting the shelves at the supermarket.

One fan said: "They should fill the egg with what those pralines are filled with!"

Another added: "OMG. Straight in my basket."

"Dreams do come true," said another fan.

The Maltesers Truffles egg is also available in milk (Credit: Tesco)

And, for those of you who aren't white chocolate fans, fear not.

The Easter egg is also available in a milk variety.

