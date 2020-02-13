Lindt has launched a white chocolate Gold Bunny for Easter and chocoholics are drooling

All our Easters have come at once with the news that Swiss chocolatier Lindt has released a white chocolate Gold Bunny for Easter 2020.

Yes, really!

Available in three different sizes – 10g, 100g and a 200g whopper of a chocolate rabbit – the treats are set to hop off the shelves this Easter.

White chocolate Lindt Gold Bunnies exist and we couldn't be happier (Credit: Lindt)

Lindt said: "Our famous Lindt Gold bunny is now available in our deliciously smooth white chocolate. Easter wouldn't be the same without our white chocolate bunny!"

We don't think it'll ever be the same again to be entirely honest (no offence to the delicious milk chocolate version!).

The bunnies are already in supermarkets – you can pick them up at stores such as Tesco, with the 100g bunny priced at £2.50.

It looks set to be a very hoppy Easter thanks to this little fella (Credit: Lindt)

If you only fancy a tiny morsel of the stuff, the store has three of the 10g bunnies on offer for £1.

One savvy shopper said: "Small but glorious. The white chocolate is smooth as always and not a hint of chalkiness. They’re only a couple of bites but will satisfy a little sugar craving for sure."

"Since when did they do white chocolate ones?!" screamed one Lindt fan.

"Mmmmmm yum," said another.

Another said: "I got some milk chocolate ones but would love a dark chocolate version! And hazelnut chocolate."

Well, we have some very good news if you're also looking for the additional Lindt flavours – because they do actually exist.

The bunny also comes in dark chocolate (Credit: Lindt)

They've been spotted on supermarket shelves and on the Lindt website.

The 200g Gold Bunny Dark Chocolate is on offer on the site, priced at £8 for two. They're usually £4.99 each.

While the 100g Gold Bunny Hazelnut is on a two for £5 deal at the moment.

The blurb reads: "The Lindt Chocolate Gold Bunny is one of the most iconic symbols of Easter and is also one of the tastiest Easter treats bought to you by Lindt!"

Lindt has also released hazelnut bunnies (Credit: Lindt)

It added: "This new version of the famous Gold Bunny contains 100g of exquisite Lindt Chocolate with hazelnut prices which makes for a delightful taste experience."

We'll let you in on a little secret, they definitely won't last till Easter in our house!

