Lidl launches champagne-flavoured ICE CREAM for Valentine's Day and it costs just £2.50 a tub

We don't know about you, but champagne and chocolates are always at the top of our Valentine's Day wish list.

News just in shows that the top bods at bargain supermarket Lidl feel the same, with the store releasing a brand-new product that ticks all our boxes and then some.

Step forward the scrummy-looking Deluxe Marc De Champagne Dairy Ice Cream.

At less than £2.50 a tub, the champagne-flavoured ice cream is a must buy (Credit: Lidl)

Not only does it taste of the fizzy stuff, it also features a helping of chocolate.

Thanks Lidl! We're reaching for our ice cream scoop as we speak!

The champagne-flavoured ice cream is swirled with a rich chocolate sauce and chunks of Belgian milk chocolate truffle pieces.

The 480ml tubs go on sale this Thursday (February 6) and will cost £2.49.

Admit it, you're drooling!

A dairy delight that's as Insta-worthy as it is delicious.

Elsewhere in the range, there's also a Deluxe Red Velvet ice cream hitting the freezer aisle.

Vanilla ice cream is swirled with red velvet-flavoured sauce, creating a mouthwatering flavour and a beautiful red and white marble effect.

The Red Velvet Dairy Ice Cream is also on sale this week (Credit: Lidl)

Lidl describes the ice cream as a "dairy delight that's as Insta-worthy as it is delicious".

We predict a sell-out and the store says once they're gone they're gone, so you may do well to clear a space in the freezer and stock up ahead of the big day.

Elsewhere, rival bargain supermarket Aldi has made sure you're all stocked up with fizz this Valentine's Day.

Aldi is selling a bunch of red roses for £1.99 (Credit: Aldi)

It announced it was reducing the price of its prosecco to less than a fiver, while it also announced it would be selling the UK's cheapest bunch of 12 red Valentine's Day roses for less than £2.

Proving that romance doesn't always mean grand gestures and pricey presents, our two favourite supermarkets have won our hearts in the run up to February 14.

