Heart-shaped strawberries and cream-flavoured CHEESE is part of Lidl's new Valentine's range

If you're feeling a little bit fruity and a tad cheesy this Valentine's Day, then Lidl has the perfect post-dinner treat for you.

Step forward the new heart-shaped Strawberries & Cream White Stilton truckle, which is launching into store on February 13, just in time for the big day.

With chunks of dried strawberries studded through creamy white stilton, the truckle is a "taste match made in food heaven", Lidl said.

Lidl's heart-shaped strawberries and cream cheese hits stores on Thursday (Credit: Lidl)

It’s the ultimate sweet and savoury indulgence that’s sure to surprise this Valentine’s Day, and it only costs £2.49.

"Lidl has some really nice Valentine's Day stuff," said one bargain shopper.

The supermarket previously released a host of cheese truckles in the run up to Christmas, with one shopper admitting it was "one of the best I’ve ever had".

ED! reported that the store launched a gin-flavoured cheese and a Christmas Tree Smoked Cheddar, made from blended cheddar smoked with Nordic pine.

It was also sold in a truckle shaped like a Christmas tree.

The store's new Deluxe Valentine's range also features these gorgeous macaroons (Credit: Lidl)

The strawberries and cream cheese – in its gorgeous heart-shaped truckle and great served with crackers – is part of the store's Deluxe Valentine's dinner menu, which lands in store this Thursday.

If you're enjoying a romantic dinner at home with your loved one, Lidl has some fancy bits you can choose for starters.

Opt for the All-Butter Filled Garlic Dough Balls, £1.29, or the Deluxe Breaded Camembert, £2.29. Or push the boat out and share both!

Lidl has some really nice Valentine's Day stuff

Next, opt for the two British Beef Sirloin Steaks, £6.99, which come with a gorgeous champagne and pink peppercorn heart-shaped knob of butter.

Heart-shaped pink peppercorn butter accompanies Lidl's steaks (Credit: Lidl)

The store has saved the best for last though with its pack of six heart-shaped macaroons.

The pretty (not to mention tasty) strawberry and vanilla macaroons are priced at a really rather sweet £2.99.

Also proving that Valentine's Day doesn't have to be pricey is a new team-up between Pot Noodle and Deliveroo.

Fans of the noodles can head onto the app on Friday and get two pots delivered to their Valentine's door for just £1.

All you have to hope is that they're prepared to share!

