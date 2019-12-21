KFC unveils a how-to recipe guide for Christmas DIY leftovers snack called the Yorkshire Pudding Wrap

Fast food favourite KFC has come up with a simple yet lip-smacking solution for using up Christmas lunch leftovers - the Yorkshire Pudding Wrap.

Insisting that "those who say you can only have Yorkshire puds with beef are very, very wrong", the YouTube recipe guide to creating the festive snack at home does require buying in a bit of KFC chicken.

But is there any better way of seeing off the lingering sprouts and surplus cranberry sauce than by mixing them up with Colonel Sanders' inimitable taste of herbs and spices?

Also required to follow this recipe to the letter is mashed potato, Yorkshire pudding, some stuffing and carrots.

Start with a bed of mashed 'taters... (Credit: KFC UK and Ireland YouTube)

If your family doesn't have roasties and mash for fear of a spud overload on your Christmas plate, that too - along with the chicken and the distinctive gravy - from your local KFC.

And if you order online and have it delivered via the official website, Deliveroo or Just Eat - depending on your location - that means you don't even have to look away from the Christmas telly as your prepare your KFC treat!

The only slightly taxing decision to be made concerns how much KFC chicken you want in your wrap - and obviously, that will affect the final cost of your order.

The step-by-step video tutorial makes the process of putting the wrap together as simple as possible - it really is just a matter of laying the ingredients on the Yorkshire before rolling it up into a delicious wrap.

Pile on the leftovers... (Credit: KFC UK and Ireland YouTube)

Those very easy Yorkshire Pudding Wrap recipe instructions in full:

1) Lay out the Yorkshire Pudding wrap and add a layer of mash.

2) Add the carrots on top of the mash.

3) Chop the stuffing balls in half and add to the wrap.

4) Slice the chicken and place on top.

5) Cover it in Cranberry sauce.

6) Pour KFC gravy all over it, to taste.

7) Roll it up and put it your mouth.

8) Chew, swallow and enjoy!

Don't forget the gravy! (Credit: KFC UK and Ireland YouTube)

One impressed commenter on the YouTube vid stated simply: "Please just add it to the menu."

Also featuring among KFC's Christmas offerings are the KFC Festive Burger, Festive Fries and a new Mint Choc Krushem Soft Serve drink.

