Frozen food giant Iceland recalls Chinese banquet ready meal over serious allergy fears

Frozen food giant Iceland has recalled one of its Chinese banquet ready meals over allergy fears.

The store is asking shoppers to check their freezers for its Takeaway No 26 Chinese Banquet boxes – and promptly return them to store for a full refund.

The product has been recalled because the spring rolls in the box contain milk – and the allergen isn't listed on the product's label.

Shoppers should take their Chinese Banquet Takeaway No 26 back to Iceland for a refund (Credit: Iceland)

The meal – priced at £5 – is sold in store and online and serves two.

It features four chicken spring rolls, chicken chow mein, sweet and sour chicken and egg fried rice.

The Food Standards Agency said anyone who has bought the meal and has an allergy or intolerance to "milk or milk constituents" shouldn't eat it because of the potential health risks.

It said: "Iceland is recalling Takeaway No 26 Chinese Banquet because the Spring Rolls within the pack contain milk which is not mentioned on the label."

Chicken spring rolls contained in the takeaway box contain milk and it isn't listed as an ingredient on the label (Credit: Unsplash)

Those who are lactose intolerant could suffer from diarrhoea, stomach cramps and pains, and nausea if the spring rolls are consumed.

Issuing an urgent recall, Iceland said: "If you have purchased the above product do not consume. Return to your nearest Iceland store for a full refund."

It added: "No other Iceland Takeaway products are affected."

It isn't the first time Iceland has been forced to recall products over allergy fears.

If you have purchased the above product do not consume. Return to your nearest store for a full refund.

Another mis-labelling occurred earlier this month on Iceland's vegan No Cheese products, which may contain milk and again isn't listed on the label as an ingredient.

Müller yogurts were also recalled earlier this month – from both Iceland and Lidl – over fears they contained metal.

The Takeaway Banquet is sold in store and on the Iceland website (Credit: Iceland)

The recall notice read: "Müller is recalling several products because they may contain small pieces of metal due to a production fault."

Some shoppers seemed a little infuriated by the seemingly constant recalls.

One posted on Twitter: "Tesco, Iceland and Waitrose urgently recall products. This is every week now – greedy supermarkets recalling products, they only recall them because they’ve been found out."

If you're worried you have the affected Chinese takeaway box, you can call Iceland customer services on 0800 328 0800.

