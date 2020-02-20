Iceland launches Creme Egg-style Easter desserts that are 'dripping' in chocolate

New Easter treats appear to be hitting supermarket shelves every single day, but these little gems at frozen food giant Iceland definitely need to be sampled.

The desserts appear to be Iceland's take on that Easter classic, the Cadbury Creme Egg.

However, the clever creatives at Iceland have turned the chocolate eggs into two new desserts that are on sale now – but only for a limited time!

The Creme Egg cheesecake is on sale now (Credit: Iceland)

The Luxury Belgian Chocolate Easter Egg Cheesecake features delicious baked vanilla cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base.

This has then been topped with a milk chocolate sauce and decorated with orange and white chocolate sauce, to make it look just like a huge Creme Egg has just exploded all over your cheesecake.

The dessert – which costs £3 and serves six – is finished with dark chocolate strands.

Early testers said the cheesecake's white chocolate "gooey" topping is plentiful, with videos showing it dripping off the edge of the dessert once it's sliced.

Early testers raved about the "gooey" topping (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

One blogger said: "There was so much milk and white chocolate sauce on top of this, which spilled down the edge when you cut a slice."

"That looks so good," said one dessert fan.

"Tasted great, too," came the blogger's reply.

"OMG I need a slice," said another follower.

Another commented that the cheesecake crust – or base – was "epic" and "so thick".

Iceland has also launched a box of 12 mini desserts, perfect if you just fancy a little sweet something at the end of your Easter Sunday lunch.

The Luxury 12 Belgian Chocolate Easter Egg Cups look just like Cadbury Creme Eggs cut in half and it appears as if they are filled with yummy fondant, too.

The website describes the dessert as "12 mini milk chocolate cups filled with a white and yellow coloured icing".

Both desserts are suitable for vegetarians, with the mini cups needing ten minutes out of the freezer before scoffing.

Mini Easter Egg Cups are also on sale this Easter (Credit: Iceland)

The cheesecake takes slightly longer to defrost, but it'll be worth the wait for that goo!

"I know where I'm going this week," said one soon-to-be Iceland shopper.

Us too… Race you to the checkouts! We'll be the ones drooling…

