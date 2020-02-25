Hungry Horse pubs are selling a lasagne baked INSIDE two pizzas and it looks unreal!

Finally the food gods have delivered the answer to our life-long pizza or pasta conundrum.

Yes, carb fans, now you really do have permission to scoff both – after all, we've surely all felt the shame of ordering a light pasta starter followed by a pizza main.

The answer to all our greedy mozzarella-drenched prayers, this bad boy will see pizza and pasta served as part of the same dish.

It would be rude not to, right?

The Lasagne-in-a-Pizza offers a true taste of Italy (Credit: Hungry Horse)

The Hungry Horse pub chain launched its spring menu earlier this week and taking pride of place is a slice of Italian heaven that combines both lasagne and pizza.

And it even comes with a side of chips. We'll have all the carbs please, waiter!

Let us introduce you to Hungry Horse's epic Lasagne-in-a-Pizza dish.

The blurb states: "Our classic beef lasagne sandwiched between two freshly baked Margherita pizzas and served with Napolitana dip and fries."

And if that drool-worthy description wasn't enough to tempt you, we're sure the price will.

It's gone on sale for less than a tenner!

Yes, for just £9.49, you can enjoy cheesy, beefy lasagne baked between two pizzas that are oozing mozzarella.

The new dish is on sale in all 266 restaurants in the UK (Credit: Hungry Horse)

"*Screams in Italian!*" said one person who was clearly keen to test the meal.

We're not sure about being so hungry we could eat a horse, but we could definitely devour this.

But before you get too carried away and head along to your nearer Hungry Horse wearing a pair of elasticated-waist trousers, the meal is designed as a sharer.

There are 266 Hungry Horse pubs nationwide – and they're all serving the dish.

You can thank us later!

If pizza and KFC is more up your dinner street, then we hope you got a chance to savour the KFC/Pizza Hut hybrid Popcorn Chicken pizza.

The limited-edition Popcorn Chicken pizza launched earlier this year (Credit: KFC/Pizza Hut)

It launched earlier this year for a limited time only and featured a Margherita pizza base topped with Popcorn Chicken and sweetcorn.

What made it super special, though, was that instead of the regular tomato base, the limited-edition pizza was slathered in KFC's iconic gravy.

