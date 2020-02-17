Give your Pancake Day a boozy twist with Aldi's mouthwatering chocolate and caramel pancake stack

With Shrove Tuesday just over a week away, our thoughts are naturally turning to pancakes.

And times have most certainly changed since the old-school lemon and sugar ones Mum used to make for us after school when we were kids.

These days pancakes are indulgent to say the least.

Pancakes have got more indulgent since the days of lemon and sugar (Credit: Pixabay)

Whether they're topped with gooey Nutella, drizzled with delicious salted caramel or smothered in Percy Pig Dessert Sauce, we can't wait to tuck in come February 25.

Read more: Mini Biscoff KitKats exist and you can buy them in the UK

Once you've made some kid-friendly ones, head back into the kitchen and get flipping with these boozy pancake recipes from supermarket Aldi.

"Pancake Day is well and truly crêping up on us and shoppers batter believe Aldi has the ultimate boozy pancake recipes to tickle everyone’s taste buds," a rep said.

Insta-Perfect Pink Pancakes

These are flavoured with Aldi's Greyson's Pink Gin – a snip at £12.99.

You will need: 160g cooked beetroot, 200g self-raising flour, 100ml milk, 1tsp baking powder, 50ml squeezy honey, 25ml vegetable oil, 1tsp vanilla extract, 2 large eggs and 50ml of Aldi’s Greyson’s Pink Gin.

Aldi's Insta-Perfect Pink Pancakes are made with pink gin and beetroot (Credit: Aldi)

Simply chop up the beetroot and put into a food processor along with the milk, oil, honey, vanilla essence, eggs and gin. Blitz until smooth.

Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly add and mix in the liquid ingredients.

Read more: Asda shoppers delighted with £15 pan that helps you create unicorn-shaped pancakes

For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for one minute on each side.

To serve, stack high on a plate, drizzle with cream and top with blueberries.

Rise & Shine Boozy Brunch Espresso Pancakes

These are flavoured with Aldi's delicious Bellucci Amaretto, £4.69 per bottle.

You will need: 150g plain flour, 120g Greek yoghurt, 2tsp Americano instant coffee, 2 large eggs, 1tsp baking powder, pinch of salt, 50ml milk, 25ml vegetable oil, 50g caster sugar and 50ml of Aldi’s Bellucci Amaretto.

The ameretto-flavoured brunch pancakes will definitely perk up your morning (Credit: Aldi)

Put the flour, baking powder, coffee and salt into a bowl and mix well. In another bowl, put the yoghurt, milk, oil, eggs and amaretto and mix. Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly mix in the liquid ingredients.

Pancake Day is well and truly crêping up on us and shoppers batter believe Aldi has the ultimate boozy pancake recipes to tickle everyone’s taste buds.

For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for a minute on each side.

To serve, stack 'em high and drizzle with maple syrup.

Sweet Treat Vegan Cacao Caramel Pancakes

We've saved the best till last with these pancakes, which are flavoured with the store's Infusionish Caramel & Hazelnut Rum Liqueur, £8.99.

You will need: 130g plain flour, 25g cacao, 2tsp baking powder, 250ml almond drink, 35ml melted coconut oil, 35ml maple syrup, 1tsp vanilla essence, pinch of salt and 50ml of Aldi’s The Infusionist Caramel & Hazelnut Rum Liqueur.

Aldi's chocolate and hazelnut rum pancakes are to die for (Credit: Aldi)

Put the flour, cacao, baking powder and salt into a bowl and mix. In a separate bowl, add the almond drink, coconut oil, vanilla essence, maple syrup and the rum and whisk.

Make a well with the dry ingredients and slowly add and mix in the liquid ingredients. For each pancake, add 4tbsp into a pan and cook for a minute on each side.

Once you're done using the rum in your pancakes, pour some over ice and enjoy (Credit: Aldi)

Although Aldi has topped them with a fruity sauce, we suggest you push the boat out and top with some melted Nutella.

Which will you be trying this pancake day? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.