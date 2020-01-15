McDonald's is offering milkshakes and Coke Zeros for FREE on Thursday

Good news for fans of McDonald's as the fast food chain is giving away milkshakes and Coke Zeros for free this week.

On Thursday (16.01.20) only, customers can get their hands on one of the drinks, for nothing, via the McDonald's app.

As reported by The Sun, the offer is available on all flavours of milkshakes, which includes vanilla, strawberry, banana and chocolate.

It's also available on Coke Zeros, although customers can't choose both and can only get one freebie per person.

Those who opt for a milkshake will be saving themselves, at most, £1.59, while a medium Coke Zero is usually 99p.

It follows reports that McDonald's is making some big changes to its menu in the coming weeks.

The chain is said to be dropping three beloved items from its menu, including the Big Tasty with Bacon - giving customers just weeks to buy them before they're gone for the foreseeable future.

The Big Tasty with Bacon was brought back last year as part of the company's Christmas menu.

But according to The Sun, it's one of the items set to go, along with the non-bacon version.

The delicious burger features a beef patty with Emmental cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Big Tasty sauce and, depending on which version you buy, bacon.

Also going are the restaurant's cheese melt dippers.

They likewise reappeared on the menu over the festive period, this time with a Camembert twist.

They come in fours costing £1.79, or in a larger sharebox containing 12 dippers for £4.40.

As with the Big Tasty, they're set to disappear in a matter of weeks, although they could be gone sooner as individual restaurants won't be restocking them.

The last item to be axed is McDonald's spicy chicken nuggets.

The fiery variant on the staple nugget has been available since July last year, following trials in Asia and the US.

After testing them with Brits they proved to be a huge hit and McDonald's added them to the menu on January 2.

All three items will be officially axed from the McDonald's menu on Tuesday, January 28.

