Aunt Bessie's is giving away thousands of free Yorkshire puddings this weekend

If you're a Yorkshire pudding fan then we have some pretty delicious news to share.

Sundays are undoubtedly already a day of celebration for you because it means you get to enjoy a nice meaty roast accompanied by the light, airy puffs of deliciousness.

This Sunday looks set to be a Yorkshire pudding celebration like no other, though, as Sunday February 2 is actually National Yorkshire Pudding Day.

Yes, that really is a thing.

Aunt Bessie's is giving away free Yorkshire puddings this weekend (Credit: Aunt Bessie's)

And, in celebration of what promises to be a majestic day, the UK's first Yorkshire Pudding Festival is also set to take place this weekend.

And, what's more, Aunt Bessie's will be there – and it'll be giving away thousands of free Yorkshire puddings!

If you're in Leeds, head along to Kirkgate Market and have a wander around the free festival.

You’ll be able to enjoy Yorkshire puds of all shapes and sizes at the event.

Aunt Bessie's Hull factory produces 4,470 Yorkshires every minute (Credit: Aunt Bessie's)

And, away from the puds, there will be live entertainment, bars and more to make sure you really celebrate the humble Yorkshire.

We certainly expect the event to be popular. After all, the Aunt Bessie’s Hull factory site produces 639,095,954 Yorkshire puddings each year – that’s more than 4,470 Yorkshires every minute.

Over on the Aunt Bessie's stall, you'll have the chance to pick up free Aunt Bessie’s Golden Yorkshires, accompanied by an Aunt Bessie’s Mini Roastie, with lashings of gravy.

It's the perfect way to celebrate the eve of National Yorkshire Pudding Day if you ask us!

David Barr, Aunt Bessie’s chief Yorkshire pudding guru, said: "Having worked at the factory for almost three decades, I’ve tasted thousands of Yorkshire puddings and it’s great to see the nation continuing to celebrate our beloved Yorkshires each year."

The Yorkshire puddings are heading straight off the production line and to the first-ever festival (Credit: Aunt Bessie's)

He added: "We’re proud to be supporting the UK’s first Yorkshire Pudding Festival and we wanted to celebrate National Yorkshire Pudding day by treating Brits the best way we know how – free Yorkshires on us!"

Celebrity fans of Yorkshires puddings include Matt Lucas, Declan Donnelly and Greatest Dancer star Cheryl – so look out for them if you're popping along, you might just see them tucking in!

