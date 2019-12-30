Fans beg Cadbury to let them get 'Christmas over first' as it unveils Dairy Milk Orange Mousse Easter bunny

Cadbury has wasted no time in releasing its Easter products, with consumers saying it's too soon for the seasonal products to be on our shelves.

After Instagram account NewFoodsUK posted a picture of a couple of delicious-looking Dairy Milk Orange Mousse Bunnies, shoppers hit out.

Some shoppers aren't happy that Easter chocolates are already on sale (Credit: Iceland)

One commented: "Omg let us get Christmas over first before they shove Easter down our throats."

Another added: "Easter? Really?"

The milk chocolate rabbits feature a soft orange-flavoured milk chocolate mousse filling, just like the festive snowmen that are also on sale now.

And, while some shoppers are sticking to mince pies, others are keen to try the Easter treats.

"We need to hunt these," said one chocoholic.

Another added: "Just like the orange snowmen – yum!"

Cadbury has reimagined the festive Orange Snowman into an Easter treat (Credit: Cadbury)

They're on sale in Morrisons now and, if the buzz around them is anything like the Christmas snowmen, they're bound to be a hit!

The bunnies are also on the Iceland website, although they aren't available to purchase.

Wait orange dairymilk snowman HOW did I not know this before....😱 — GirlyAFO (@AfoGirly) September 29, 2019

It's been a busy time for new launches for Cadbury.

As well as the Easter bunnies, it has also launched Creme Egg cake bars.

