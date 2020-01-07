The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 7th January 2020
Food

Egg-citing news for Cadbury fans – the Creme Egg trifle is back for 2020!

It's apparently a "sharing dessert"…

By Nancy Brown

We have some rather egg-citing news for fans of Cadbury Creme Eggs.

The limited-edition aptly-named Layers Of Joy Creme Egg trifle is back for 2020.

And it's already in supermarkets if you fancy treating yourself to the dessert pre-Easter.

The Creme Egg Layers Of Joy trifle is on sale now (Credit: Cadbury)

The trifle features chocolate mousse and chocolate chip cookie sections and has a traditional Cadbury milk chocolate base.

Read more: Percy Pig fans go wild for M&S's new Percy Pig Dessert Sauce

And, if that wasn't the best trifle description you've ever read, it’s also topped with a Creme Egg fondant.

The only problem we have is that it's billed as a "sharing dessert". Yeah, right!

Priced at £3.50, it's already been spotted on sale in Asda.

I love these because I hate normal trifle as I can't stand jelly.

Fans welcomed the news and one said the fact that the trifle didn't contain jelly was music to their ears.

Read more: Costa launches pink hot chocolate as part of it's limited-edition January range

"I love these because I hate normal trifle as I can't stand jelly," the said.

Creme Egg ice creams are also in sale (Credit: Ocado)

Another added that they'd spotted them in Morrison for £1!

"We need this," said another Creme Egg fan while one drooled: "This looks so good."

Creme Egg Cornetto-style ice creams with a gooey centre and Creme Egg lollies are also on sale in supermarkets now.

So long, New Year health kick!

