Egg-citing news for Cadbury fans – the Creme Egg trifle is back for 2020!

We have some rather egg-citing news for fans of Cadbury Creme Eggs.

The limited-edition aptly-named Layers Of Joy Creme Egg trifle is back for 2020.

And it's already in supermarkets if you fancy treating yourself to the dessert pre-Easter.

The Creme Egg Layers Of Joy trifle is on sale now (Credit: Cadbury)

The trifle features chocolate mousse and chocolate chip cookie sections and has a traditional Cadbury milk chocolate base.

And, if that wasn't the best trifle description you've ever read, it’s also topped with a Creme Egg fondant.

The only problem we have is that it's billed as a "sharing dessert". Yeah, right!

Priced at £3.50, it's already been spotted on sale in Asda.

Fans welcomed the news and one said the fact that the trifle didn't contain jelly was music to their ears.

"I love these because I hate normal trifle as I can't stand jelly," the said.

Creme Egg ice creams are also in sale (Credit: Ocado)

Another added that they'd spotted them in Morrison for £1!

"We need this," said another Creme Egg fan while one drooled: "This looks so good."

Creme Egg Cornetto-style ice creams with a gooey centre and Creme Egg lollies are also on sale in supermarkets now.

So long, New Year health kick!

