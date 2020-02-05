Chocoholics can't wait to try the 'tasty' new Aero Caramel bar as it launches in the UK

Nestle has announced plans to launch a new Aero Caramel bar – and to say chocoholics are excited at the news is an understatement.

Offering a new twist on the delicious bubbly chocolate, the milk chocolate sharing bar (yeah, right) has a gorgeous caramel flavour.

And one lucky food blogger who was given an early taste test has said the "chocolatey caramel flavour" hits you "as soon as you open the packet".

The new Aero Caramel bar will be launching into stores over the next few weeks (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

It's due to launch into Asda, Co-op, Morrisons and Tesco "over the next few weeks", a statement said.

"Cannot wait to try this!" said one Aero fan.

Another added: "Got to find myself some of this!"

A third pleaded: "If anyone finds this GET ME 2 PLS!"

It'll also launch as a wholesale product and into the "convenience channel", which means it should be in your local corner shops soon!

Shoppers are keeping their eyes peeled for the new bars (Credit: Nestle)

The 100g sharing bar has an RRP of just £1.

Aero's Amy Kendall said: "Aero is renowned for its unique combination of chocolate and bubbles that melt effortlessly in your mouth, giving you a little uplifting moment."

She added: "The science and technology behind Aero made it unique from the start – but we continually look for new ways to innovate and delight fans."

Speaking about the new flavour, she said: "We believe that Aero Caramel is a delicious new addition to the Aero family, and we hope it will soon become another firm favourite."

We need to get this 😍😍 — adam (@AdamGoodswen) February 5, 2020

STOP, where can we find this? — Sarah✨ (@SarahCleere) February 5, 2020

It's been a good week for new chocolate caramel launches.

Earlier this week we told you that a new KitKat Gold – featuring four gorgeous white chocolate and caramel covered fingers – was launching into Co-op and Nisa stores.

