Cadbury to donate proceeds from sale of Freddos to animals injured in Australian wildfires

After it was estimated that the Australian wildfires have killed more than a billion animals, Cadbury has stepped in to help.

It has announced that it will donate 100% of proceeds from the sale of Freddos, Caramello Koalas and Furry Friends in Australia to help animals injured in the fires.

It forms part of the Freddo and Friends for Bushfire Relief initiative and is set to last a week.

Proceeds from sales of Caramel Koalas in Australia will help wildlife injured in the fires (Credit: Amazon)

The kind-hearted bods at Cadbury have guaranteed that at least £380k will be donated to organisations helping Australian wildlife.

A spokesperson said: "Our hearts go out to all that have been affected by the devastating bushfires."

They added: "The impact on families, homes and the environment is truly devastating."

More than one billion animals, including many koalas, have perished in the wildfires (Credit: Cover Images)

The spokesperson continued: "Like all that have been affected, our precious and much-loved native wildlife has suffered incredibly."

Cadbury said it was also donating to food banks and the emergency services in Australia.

Fans were quick to react to the news.

One said: "Another reason to love you."

Another added: "Legends, don’t need a excuse to buy your chocolate but this gives me another reason to stock up! Great work Cadbury."

"Starting immediately?? I’ll go get some now!" said another supporter.

"You guys are amazing," another said.

