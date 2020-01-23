Cadbury launches mouthwatering chocolate Creme Egg Cupcakes with fondant filling

With Easter fast approaching, supermarket shelves are slowly starting to fill up with all manner of chocolate goodies.
This week, news reaches us that Cadbury has launched a range of Creme Egg cakes for Easter 2020 – and they just look too good to resist.
Our favourites from the bunch are most definitely the pack of two Crème Egg Cupcakes.
The box costs £2 – and we really don't think we'll be inclined to share.
"Please, please please – get me these NOW!" said one fan on Twitter.
"Miracles are happening," said another.
More shareable (perhaps), is the mixed pack of cupcakes.
While they may be a little on the pricey side at £8, you get 12 in the box – plus there are two different flavours to enjoy.
As well as the aforementioned Creme Egg Cupcakes, you'll also enjoy six Cadbury Mini Egg Cupcakes.
They cupcakes are in store now – we'll race you to the checkouts!
Also new on the cake front this Easter from Cadbury are the Creme Egg Choc Cakes – a delicious chocolate sponge, topped with Creme Egg fondant and coated in smooth Cadbury milk chocolate.
They're £2 for six.
With that cracking (geddit?!) price point, you can't blame us when your New Year health kick flies out the window!
