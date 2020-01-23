The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 23rd January 2020
Food

Cadbury launches mouthwatering chocolate Creme Egg Cupcakes with fondant filling

We need these in our lives!

By Nancy Brown

With Easter fast approaching, supermarket shelves are slowly starting to fill up with all manner of chocolate goodies.

This week, news reaches us that Cadbury has launched a range of Creme Egg cakes for Easter 2020 – and they just look too good to resist.

Our favourites from the bunch are most definitely the pack of two Crème Egg Cupcakes.

Chocolate cake is filled with a Creme Egg fondant centre, then topped with vanilla buttercream, Creme Egg drizzle and Cadbury milk chocolate (Credit: Cadbury)

The box costs £2 – and we really don't think we'll be inclined to share.

"Please, please please – get me these NOW!" said one fan on Twitter.

"Miracles are happening," said another.

Read more: Enjoy dinner cooked by a celebrity chef and pay only what you think it's worth

More shareable (perhaps), is the mixed pack of cupcakes.

While they may be a little on the pricey side at £8, you get 12 in the box – plus there are two different flavours to enjoy.

Please, please please – get me these NOW!

As well as the aforementioned Creme Egg Cupcakes, you'll also enjoy six Cadbury Mini Egg Cupcakes.

There's also a box of a dozen Creme Egg and Mini Egg Cupcakes (Credit: Cadbury)

They cupcakes are in store now – we'll race you to the checkouts!

Read more: McDonald's fans "can't wait" for Big Mac Special Sauce to be released in dipping pots

Also new on the cake front this Easter from Cadbury are the Creme Egg Choc Cakes – a delicious chocolate sponge, topped with Creme Egg fondant and coated in smooth Cadbury milk chocolate.

They're £2 for six.

The Creme Egg Choc Cakes also caught our eye (Credit: Cadbury)

With that cracking (geddit?!) price point, you can't blame us when your New Year health kick flies out the window!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you'll be buying the Easter cakes.

