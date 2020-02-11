B&M is selling Easter eggs for your dog and cat with prices as low as £1.50

With so many tasty new launches from the likes of Cadbury, Nestle and Marks & Spencer, Easter 2020 is pretty much under control.

Especially now that we've discovered that bargain store B&M is selling Easter eggs that are suitable for dogs and cats.

Yes, there's no need for your four-legged friends to be left out this Easter – and definitely no need to risk illness (not to mention pricey vet bills) by feeding them human chocolate, which can be seriously harmful to dogs and cats.

Scooby Doo Easter eggs for your dogs are available at B&M (Credit: B&M)

With prices starting from as little as £1.50, Fido and Felix can join in the Easter celebrations with you and the rest of the family.

And we're more than sure they'll be wagging their tails when they see just what's on offer.

Read more: Aldi launches EIGHT different types of hot cross bun for Easter

For the dog in your life, B&M is offering a range of Scooby Doo snacks.

There's an Easter egg made of dog-friendly carob chocolate, as well as Easter choccies called Scooby Snacks, that we're sure your pooch will love.

Not to be left out, B&M has also created Easter eggs for our fussy feline friends.

Cats can enjoy a Garfield-themed Easter egg made from yogurt and flavoured with catnip, which cats just can't get enough of.

Garfield Easter eggs for cats cost £2 (Credit: B&M)

The Scooby Snacks are in store now and cost £1.50, while the Scooby and Garfield Easter eggs are £2 each.

Read more: M&S introduces Percy Pig pancakes into its M&S Cafes

"Does anyone have a cat? @bmstores are selling Easter eggs for cats! (and dogs) How cool is that?" one savvy shopper said.

Does a nyone have a cat? @bmstores are selling Easter eggs for cats! (and dogs) How cool is that?

"I think they should do a luxury version with a cat toy inside," they added.

We're sure Felix would agree!

There are also Easter Shapes for dogs (Credit: B&M)

If you want to treat your pampered pet with something other than chocolate, then Primark has just the thing.

It has just unveiled a new range of dog onesies, including everything from a Baby Shark-inspired outfit to a bright yellow raincoat that's perfect when it comes to battling the effects of storm Ciara.

The best part, though, is that the doggy zebra onesie also comes in human sizes, so you and your little furry friend can twin when you snuggle up on the sofa together.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.