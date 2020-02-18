B&M is selling the new Baileys Strawberries & Cream Easter eggs CHEAP

What could be better than the brand-new Baileys Strawberries & Cream white chocolate Easter egg, we hear you ask.

When you find the delicious egg on sale on the high street for less than the recommended retail price.

Oh yes, B&M is selling the Baileys Easter eggs, which are new this year, for just £8.99.

The new Easter egg follows the launch of the Strawberries & Cream chocolate truffles (Credit: Baileys)

Baileys has set the recommended retail price for the eggs at £9.99 and say that you can expect to see them popping up on supermarket shelves near you soon.

Read more: KitKat Chunky fans call the new Senses Gold bar – with its black wafer – the 'perfect' chocolate bar

Eyes peeled, as the super "egg-citing" new launch isn't one to miss out on, according to Baileys.

Describing the actual Easter egg, it said: "Its melt-in-the-mouth creamy white chocolate shell is complete with a fruity explosion of dried strawberry pieces running through creating a beautiful sweet sensation."

Then comes the good stuff, as the egg is accompanied by the dreamily delicious Strawberries & Cream chocolate truffles that were released ahead of Valentine's Day.

The new egg features four of the boozy heart-shaped chocolates (Credit: Baileys)

"The irresistible egg also comes with four luscious milk chocolate hearts, filled with a dreamy truffle filling that perfectly blends the fresh, sumptuous taste of strawberries with light and creamy vanilla, together with the luxurious taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream," Baileys explained.

It also called the 205g egg and its truffles a "delicious match made in heaven".

The chocolates are pretty special, we'll give them that…

Read more: Lidl launches designer-inspired cookware range and we want it all

"I think this is the egg for you," said one Baileys fan on Instagram.

Another tagged a friend as a huge Easter egg hint and simply said: "All I'm saying!"

The irresistible egg also comes with four luscious milk chocolate hearts, filled with a dreamy truffle filling.

However, we also have our beady eyes on last year's Baileys Easter egg, which is coming back for 2020.

The Baileys Salted Caramel Egg will be returning to Asda and other selected stores from £10 this month, the Irish cream makers revealed.

The Salted Caramel Baileys egg is returning for 2020 (Credit: Baileys)

"This gorgeously smooth milk chocolate shell mixed with crunchy salted caramel pieces, comes with four tempting shimmer chocolates," Baileys said.

It added that the choccies were "encased in crisp milk chocolate and filled with an oozing Baileys salted caramel centre".

We're not drooling, you are!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.