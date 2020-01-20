Baileys fans desperate to try the new Red Velvet Cupcake flavour as it launches in UK stores

Dry January was all over for us the moment we heard the news.

Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake flavour Irish cream liqueur is now available to buy in UK stores.

However, catch it while you can as you won't be able to have your cake and, ahem, drink it for long.

The new flavour is available in UK stores for a limited time only (Credit: Baileys/Justin De Souza)

The bottle, which officially hits supermarkets tomorrow (January 21), is available for a limited time only.

After snapping up an imported bottle following its Stateside launch towards the end of last year, ED! can confirm it's delicious.

Red Velvet Cupcake Baileys?!?! I had no idea this even existed, I need this in my life.

The blurb states: "Velvety-smooth Baileys Original Irish Cream is luxuriously blended together with the flavours of red velvet, tasting like fresh chocolate cake with a dollop of cream cheese frosting and just a hint of cocoa powder."

The "utterly irresistible" bottle has come to break your dry January (Credit: Baileys)

It added: "Utterly irresistible."

And we have to agree, the pink drink is pretty special.

Red velvet cupcake Baileys?!?! I had no idea this even existed, I need this in my life 😍 — Shy Darling 🔞🎀🧸 (@shydarlingsophi) January 18, 2020

Baileys makes a red velvet irish cream and it actually changed my life — cap'n (con) crunch ✂👗📸 (@KittyWithASword) January 11, 2020

With an RRP of £16 per bottle, it could just be worth stocking up!

Delicious over ice or in a warming hot chocolate, the new flavour is the ultimate treat for Baileys fans.

