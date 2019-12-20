Asda launches new offer for Christmas so you can buy bottle of prosecco for just £4.50

Asda has a 25% offer on at the moment so you can bag a bottle of prosecco for just £4.50 when you buy six.

The supermarket has the offer on a variety of its alcoholic drinks and it's a deal you definitely don't want to miss out on.

The bottle features "zesty lemon, pear and apple flavours" with a "hint of sweetness".

Read more: Tesco is selling a 2 litre BOX of pornstar martini for £10 just in time for Christmas

The full product description reads: "A delicious sparkler with zesty lemon, pear and apple fruit flavours, a hint of sweetness is balanced by a refreshing, crisp acidity."

With the offer, you can mix and match and buy any six bottles of drink and save yourself 25%.

The bargain Prosecco offer is back just in time for Christmas at ASDA

Facebook page Bag a Weekly Bargain shared a snap of the prosecco to tell shoppers about the deal.

The post was captioned: "The bargain Prosecco offer is back just in time for Christmas at ASDA so pick up 6 bottles and get 25% off in this Mix&Match offer(works out at £4.50 a bottle if you buy 6)."

Aldi had reduced the price of its prosecco to just £3.99 (Credit: Aldi)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, we revealed that Aldi had reduced the price of its prosecco to just £3.99.

It previously sold at £4.99 a bottle, but the bargain store has taken £1 off the price.

According to the Aldi website, the "semi-sparkling wine has the same soft and fruity peach, pear and lemon zest flavours that you'd expect from our Castellore Prosecco DOC - just in a gentler Frizzante style".

The product description adds: "It works fantastically with seafood, or why not try it as an aperitif?"

It's on special offer till the end of the year, so ideal for New Year's Eve too.

Who doesn't like a glass of prosecco or two at Christmas? (Credit: Pexels)

Read more: Aldi is selling 20 limited-edition Kevin the Carrot toys on eBay

Shoppers seem to love the beverage with many calling it great value.

One person said: "I love this Frizzante - it’s very good value, and more on the dry side. Only problem is it’s out of stock frequently."

Another wrote: "Lovely Italian fizz perfect for the English Summer. Creamy with a gentle 'berry" acidity. Nose tickling bubbles with a hint of floral sub-tones. Buy it asap!"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.