Asda to launch Greggs counters inside stores so you can grab a sausage roll as you shop

Asda has delighted sausage roll fans by revealing that it plans to launch Greggs counters inside a selection of its supermarkets.

Five Asda stores have been selected for the trial, which starts next month.

If successful, the counters – which will sell Greggs favourites including the vegan sausage roll – could potentially be set to launch into Asda stores nationwide.

Do you fancy a Greggs sausage roll while you do your Asda shop? (Credit: Greggs)

Stores in Boldon, Corby, Huyton, Wigan and Eastlands have been earmarked for the counters, with shoppers soon being able to pick up a hot pastry snack while browsing the Asda aisles.

It's the first of the big four supermarkets to team up with popular chain Greggs, with Iceland already selling Greggs' products that you can cook at home in all of its stores.

As part of the new launch, Greggs is set to recruit between 40 and 50 new members of staff to work on the counters.

Five Asda stores will be trialling the Greggs counters (Credit: Asda)

Asda's Preyash Thakrar said: "We are constantly looking for new ways to increase customer choice."

Preyash added: "By partnering with brands that fit with our core values of great quality and great value – like Greggs – we’re excited to be able to give our customers access to something new in store that we know they will love."

Greggs' Raymond Reynolds added: "We know that high quality food-on-the-go and convenience go hand in hand, and this trial gives us the opportunity to bring our range of products to more customers in new locations."

Fans of the bakery chain were quick to comment on the news, with some saying they were "chuffed" at news of the team up.

Greggs will be selling its baked goods in the stores from next month (Credit: Greggs)

"Exciting!" they said and added: "Actually chuffed!"

Another said: "OMG! OMG! OMG! OMG!"

A third joked: "There are going to be pastry crumbs all over Asda!"

Another added: "This could be like my childhood where we got a pasty at the end of shopping. So excited!"

"Asda is getting a Greggs," said one excited shopper, revealing their store was one of the five taking part in the trial.

You can grab a warm steak bake alongside your weekly shop (Credit: Greggs)

They said the store was already home to an opticians and a pharmacy and quipped: "This means it will have specs, drugs and sausage rolls!"

