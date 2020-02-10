Aldi launches EIGHT different types of hot cross bun including salted caramel and sticky toffee pudding flavours

The product developers at supermarket Aldi have most certainly been busy in the kitchen in the run up to Easter.

Not content with the traditional mixed fruit hot cross buns we know and love, the bargain store has announced the release of an entire range of the Easter treats.

Taking the humble hot cross bun to new heights, Aldi is offering no less than eight different types of the Easter bake in store this spring.

Hot cross buns are a traditional Easter treat (Credit: Unsplash)

The most exciting of these has to be the Specially Selected Sticky Toffee Pudding Hot Cross Buns, just £1.09 for a pack of four.

Inspired by the dessert classic, these indulgent buns are made with dates and toffee pieces, and will be available to purchase in store from February 27.

Also launching the same day are the Specially Selected Raspberry & Belgian White Chocolate Hot Cross Buns, also £1.09 for four.

Aldi says they are "sure to make you melt".

Aldi is set to release eight different types of hot cross bun for Easter (Credit: Aldi)

The blurb reads: "Chocolate lovers will adore the Belgian white chocolate chunks, raspberries and sweetened dried cranberries."

Salted caramel fans aren't left out with the Salted Caramel & Belgian Chocolate Hot Cross Buns, which Aldi says are "full of Belgian dark chocolate and chunks of salted caramel and toffee fudge pieces".

They're available in store now, so there's no need to wait for Easter!

Fruity fans won't be disappointed with the selection on offer either.

If you're looking for a twist on the traditional hot cross bun, pick up a packet of the Specially Selected Rhubarb & Custard flavour buns.

The rhubarb and custard buns have white chocolate chips hidden inside (Credit: Aldi)

"Filled with candied dried rhubarb and white chocolate chips, they're sure to have you hopping into store this Easter!" Aldi said.

There are also Triple Berry Hot Cross Buns – with cranberries, lingonberries and blueberries – Bramley Apple Hot Cross Buns and the luxury traditional hot cross buns, 99p for four.

And, if they don't sound indulgent enough for you, there's also a brioche hot cross bun for an even more buttery flavour.

