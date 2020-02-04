Aldi launches bargain mini heart-shaped pancakes and cute red velvet cupcakes for Valentine's Day

With just over a week to go till we celebrate Valentine's Day, the supermarket deals are coming in thick and fast.

However, the best of the rest will most definitely have to go some to top Aldi's offers.

With everything from romantic sweet treats, sumptuous sharing desserts and the UK's cheapest bunch of 12 red roses, the store has Valentine's Day covered.

Heart-shaped pancakes and profiteroles could be on the menu this Valentine's (Credit: Aldi)

Dropping in store this Tuesday February 6, we're tempted to pick up the gorgeous two-pack of Valentine's Cupcakes, 99p, and scoff both ourselves.

If you're of the school of thought that sharing is caring, you'll have to pick if you want a fancy red velvet cupcake topped with a red love heart or a moreish chocolate one.

If you want to wake them up with breakfast in bed, opt for the cute Mini Heart-Shaped Pancakes, £1.49 for 300g, and serve with strawberries and a drizzle of melted chocolate.

Champagne or salted caramel truffles are on offer (Credit: Aldi)

They also double up as a decadent dessert and hit stores on February 11.

If profiteroles are more your thing, Aldi's eight pack costs just £1.99 and the choux pastry buns come filled with cream and topped with Belgian chocolate fondant.

Elsewhere, don't miss the sweet aisle.

We love the look of the Moser Roth Truffles, £2.99 for 140g.

They come in two indulgent flavours. The Pink Marc De Champagne are strawberry-flavoured with a splash of Marc De Champagne brandy, while the Pink Himalayan Salted Caramel truffles are filled with smooth salted caramel.

Love Hearts will make a great gift for retro sweets fans (Credit: Aldi)

You can also go retro with a 100g tin of Swizzels Love Hearts, £1.99.

The bargain that really caught our eye though is the bunch of 12 red roses.

Aldi is set to offer the cheapest dozen roses in the entire country this Valentine's Day as its Dozen Sweetheart Roses drops on February 11.

We hope you're sitting down before we tell you that they will cost just £1.99.

These red roses will be on sale at Aldi for just £1.99 (Credit: Aldi)

Last week we revealed that Aldi was slashing the price of its prosecco just in time for Valentine's Day too.

A rep said: "With Valentine’s approaching, we’re excited to be able to offer our customers a great-value and quality fizz to enjoy with a loved one (or their friends)."

The store has also reduced its prosecco ahead of the big day (Credit: Aldi)

Is there nothing not to love about this supermarket?

