Angry Strictly fans 'given refunds for cancelled tour show after floods ruined venue'

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have reportedly been given refunds after tour dates were cancelled due to flooding.

Thousands were left gutted earlier this month when the SSE Hydro venue called off a show in Glasgow last minute after a leak affected the stage area.

Audience members hoping to go inside claimed they were left waiting outside in the rain and many were demanding their money back.

Now, it's been said that the fans have been given refunds after the ordeal.

A source told The Sun Online: "Fans are angry about being left out in the cold in Glasgow.

They are now in the process in getting refunds but it's left them bitterly disappointed.

"People weren't even told the shows were cancelled before after the time the doors were due to be opened. They are now in the process in getting refunds but it's left them bitterly disappointed."

The venue recently said in a statement: "We sincerely apologise that we had to make a decision to cancel both shows at the weekend.

"After establishing that there was a roof leak just before doors opened our main focus was to try and rectify the situation so that both shows could go ahead and fans would not be disappointed.

"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts it became apparent that this was not going to be possible.

"We are very sorry that customers had to wait outside the venue for a period of time whilst we tried to fix the problem and acknowledge that our communication on this could have been better.

"In order to avoid any further inconvenience to customers affected refunds will be processed automatically.

"We would like to once again apologise for any disappointment these circumstances may have caused. We would also like to extend our apologies to the BBC and the Strictly Team."

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the tour said in a statement shared to Instagram: "The producers of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour would like to offer their apologies to ticket holders of the shows which were cancelled on Sunday 2 February, due to the leaking roof at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

"Whilst these were circumstances out of our control, we would like to assure ticket holders that they will automatically be given a full refund for their tickets and these are currently being processed by the venue box office and third party ticket agents."

The spokesperson said they were trying to reschedule the two performances but "unfortunately due to artist availability this has not been possible".

They added: "However, we would like to offer all ticket holders of the cancelled performances priority booking for the 2021 Strictly shows in Glasgow.

"In addition, we have arranged with the venue that anyone affected by Sunday's cancellation who does choose to book tickets for the 2021 shows within the priority period will not be charged a booking fee."

One woman, Leanne Dudley, had told BBC Scotland that she had travelled from Edinburgh with her family to see the show.

She said: "We were waiting for two hours then when it was time to go in they said they had to postpone it. An hour later they said it's cancelled and everyone was wet. It was my birthday present so I'm quite upset. There were loads of children crying."

