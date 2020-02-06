Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse shares cute photo of husband and daughter

Dancer Motsi Mabuse has shared an adorable photo of her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and daughter.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge posted the snap to Instagram on Thursday alongside a heartfelt tribute to Evgenij.

The image showed Evgenij gazing at their one-year-old little girl, who was playfully covering her face with an Adidas cap.

Motsi wrote: "I see my husband falling in love daily with another woman and it makes me the happiest woman ever!!!

"A love so so pure!! It’s been the toughest 18 months we have had but the most beautiful journey ever!!! My everything."

Fans gushed over the beautiful photo with one person writing: "This is lovely!"

Another said: "Daddy’s girl, so cute," while a third added: "Gorgeous!"

Motsi gushed over her husband and daughter (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

It comes after it was reported that Motsi will return to the Strictly judging panel this year.

A source told The Sun: "Producers were delighted with Motsi because she brought so much to the table, with plenty of glamour, opinion and humour.

"They’re really happy with the line-up so want to keep the chemistry. Bosses also want to expand her brand to other show formats, like Oti has with The Greatest Dancer.

"The pair also proved they could be professional together on screen, despite being siblings, and nipping potential favouritism issues in the bud."

Motsi was a fan favourite on the show last year when she joined the panel following Darcey Bussell's exit.

Motsi is reportedly returning to Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Last month, the star admitted she almost turned down the gig because she was worried it was going to be "too much".

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show: "When Darcey Bussell left I was in Germany and called my sister to ask what was happening and we were joking that they should call me.

"And then they did! At first, I was like, 'I am so honoured, this is such amazing news,' and then I was like, 'I don't want to do it, this is too much,' then I was like, 'I want to do it.'

"Then, when they called me again and told me I was still in the race, I asked them to send me a text and not call again because I couldn't handle the pressure. They didn't send a text, they actually came and said, 'Welcome to the BBC.'"

