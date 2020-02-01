Strictly's Giovanni Pernice 'takes swipe at ex Ashley Roberts' after shock split

Just days after their shock split was announced, Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice has seemingly made a sly dig at ex-girlfriend Ashley Roberts.

Earlier this week, Giovanni, 29, took to Twitter to announce the news, insisting the pair have remained friends.

He wrote: "Ashley Roberts and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future."

Giovanni announced his split from Ashley earlier this week (Credit: Splash News)

Now it seems the split isn't quite as amicable as Giovanni suggested, with the dancer making what some have called "a sly dig" at the Pussycat Dolls star.

Giovanni made the commends while speaking on Jamie Laing and Frances Boulle's Private Parts podcast, which dropped the day after the split.

That makes me feel sick. I don't like blondes.

In the thinly-veiled dig, he revealed that he isn't even attracted to blondes.

During the chat, blond Jamie joked that he had been romancing Giovanni during a trip to South Africa.

The dancer made a thinly-veiled dig at Ashley when he revealed he isn't attracted to blondes (Credit: Splash News)

Giovanni fired back: "Can you imagine?"

He added: "That makes me feel sick. I don't like blondes. He's not my cup of tea."

Giovanni and Ashley met in 2018 when she signed up to appear on the show.

Although they weren't partnered together, they quickly formed a friendship that soon turned to love.

Also on the podcast Giovanni opened up about the so-called Strictly curse.

He said: "I don't believe in the Strictly curse. It happens every day, it happens in the office."

He added: "It can happen in the street. It can happen in the club. It is just two people when they find the chemistry between the two of them they are going to end up sleeping together."

Ashley is yet to comment on the split (Credit: Splash News)

"You decide if you want to sleep with that person or not," he said, blaming those who use the curse as an excuse to sleep with their dance partners during the show.

Ashley has yet to comment on the split, although the pair have deleted all pictures of each other from their Instagram accounts.

Giovanni previously dated his former dance partner Georgia May Foote.

