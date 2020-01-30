Strictly's Giovanni Pernice announces shock split from Ashley Roberts

Red-hot Strictly Come Dancing couple Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice have split after dating for over a year.

Dancing pro Giovanni, 29, announced the news on Twitter, insisting the pair have remained friends.

. @ImAshleyRoberts and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future. — Giovanni Pernice (@pernicegiovann1) January 30, 2020

He wrote: "Ashley Roberts and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future."

The former lovers remain friends (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Oti Mabuse hits back at rumours about her and Kelvin Fletcher

Pussycat Doll Ashley, 38, is yet to address the split.

The pair got together after both appearing on 2018's Strictly.

I'm so sorry, you made the perfect couple. Wishing you both well and happiness.

They officially confirmed their romance on December 31, 2018.

Both Giovanni and Ashley appear to have removed all pictures of themselves together from social media.

Ashley and Giovanni are no more (Credit: Splash)

The split comes at a busy time for Ashley as she prepares for the Pussycat Dolls tour with Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta.

Fans of the couple are saddened by the end of their romance.

One posted on Twitter: "Oh noooo, Giovanni, I'm so sorry, you made the perfect couple. Wishing you both well and happiness."

Another wrote: "Gutted to hear about this, so glad you're both still friends and I'm wishing you both the best for the future."

Read more: Alastair Stewart fans start petition to reinstate him

Fans of the former couple are gutted (Credit: ITV)

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.