Strictly fans furious as Glasgow tour shows get cancelled

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have expressed their frustration after the Glasgow tour show was cancelled.

Thousands were left gutted when the venue called off the show on Sunday last minute after a leak affected the stage area.

Audience members hoping to go inside revealed they were left waiting outside in the rain.

The fans said they were initially told the show had been postponed, rather than cancelled.

Children were reportedly said to be in tears when the cancellation was confirmed.

We are sorry to say that due to a water leak which affected the stage area, today’s matinee has had to be cancelled.

The performance was due to start at 1pm on Sunday and was one of four performances scheduled to take place this weekend.

The SSE Hydro shared a statement from the Strictly tour team on Twitter, which read: "We are sorry to say that due to a water leak which affected the stage area, today’s matinee has had to be cancelled.

"The team worked hard to resolve the problem which became apparent shortly before doors opened. The cause of which is unknown.

"We are liaising with the promoter of the event to reschedule the show, however refunds are available from point of purchase and we sincerely apologise to those affected."

Meanwhile a second performance has had to be cancelled this evening.

The venue added: "We are sorry to announce that this evening’s performance will not go ahead as planned. Our venue team has worked hard to resolve the water leak issue and to determine the cause, which has still to be established.

"We further apologise to our customers at today’s matinee performance who had to wait outside the venue in the rain.

"The safety of our staff, customers and performers is paramount. We ask that customers please contact their point of purchase for a refund."

One woman, Leanne Dudley, told BBC Scotland that she had travelled from Edinburgh with her family to see the show.

She said: "We were waiting for two hours then when it was time to go in they said they had to postpone it.

"An hour later they said it's cancelled and everyone was wet. It was my birthday present so I'm quite upset. There were loads of children crying."

Others complained on Twitter after being left out in the rain.

So. Looking forward to seeing Strictly in Glasgow. Doors should have been open at 1230-over an hour ago Everyone out in the cold and rain Elderly Disabled etc, what’s going on?? @SCD_Live_Tour — mhairi (@mhairi99966366) February 2, 2020

Strictly come dancing show in Glasgow cancelled so now heading to the pub cause we need a pint after standing that long 🙃 — Emily 🐧 (@gacktx) February 2, 2020

We are waiting to see the strictly show in Glasgow 1.30 show. Why can we not get in? All doors closed. Hydro shut down. Crowds outside getting wet. ! Let us in! — Lainey (@DinseElaine) February 2, 2020

