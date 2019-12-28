Strictly Come Dancing: Motsi Mabuse's future as a judge uncertain

Motsi Mabuse isn't sure whether she'll return to Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

The 38-year-old professional dancer served as a judge during the recently-concluded series and she relished the experience of working on the BBC show - but she doesn't know if she'll be returning to the popular programme next year.

Motsi - whose sister Oti is a professional dancer on the show - shared: "When Darcey Bussell, left I was in Germany and called my sister to ask what was happening and we were joking that they should call me.

"And then they did! At first, I was like, 'I am so honoured, this is such amazing news,' and then I was like, 'I don't want to do it, this is too much,' then I was like, 'I want to do it.'

"Then, when they called me again and told me I was still in the race, I asked them to send me a text and not call again because I couldn't handle the pressure.

"They didn't send a text, they actually came and said, 'Welcome to the BBC.'"

Although Motsi loved her time on Strictly, she's not yet sure whether she'll be returning as a judge next year.

They haven't said anything to me. I'm waiting for that call - again!

Motsi - who previously appeared on Let's Dance, the German version of Strictly Come Dancing - revealed she was still waiting to hear from her bosses at the BBC.

She told The Graham Norton Show: "They haven't said anything to me. I'm waiting for that call - again!"

Motsi, pictured with sister Oti, may have other things on her mind next year (Credit: Wenn)

Motsi has another big decision to make next year... whether to have another baby.

"I'm aware time is ticking if I want to have a bigger family," reveals Motsi, who is mum-of-one to a 16-month-old daughter with husband Ukrainian dancer Evgenij Voznyuk.

"We both would like another baby and next year we have to make a decision.

"I have found clarity in my head and heart from being a mum."

