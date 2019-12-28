The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 28th December 2019
Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing: Motsi Mabuse's future as a judge uncertain

She's been a hit with fans this year

By Karen Hyland

Motsi Mabuse isn't sure whether she'll return to Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

The 38-year-old professional dancer served as a judge during the recently-concluded series and she relished the experience of working on the BBC show - but she doesn't know if she'll be returning to the popular programme next year.

Read more: Debbie McGee pays tribute to Paul Daniels after Christmas triumph

Motsi - whose sister Oti is a professional dancer on the show - shared: "When Darcey Bussell, left I was in Germany and called my sister to ask what was happening and we were joking that they should call me.

"And then they did! At first, I was like, 'I am so honoured, this is such amazing news,' and then I was like, 'I don't want to do it, this is too much,' then I was like, 'I want to do it.'

"Then, when they called me again and told me I was still in the race, I asked them to send me a text and not call again because I couldn't handle the pressure.

"They didn't send a text, they actually came and said, 'Welcome to the BBC.'"

Although Motsi loved her time on Strictly, she's not yet sure whether she'll be returning as a judge next year.

They haven't said anything to me. I'm waiting for that call - again!

Motsi - who previously appeared on Let's Dance, the German version of Strictly Come Dancing - revealed she was still waiting to hear from her bosses at the BBC.

She told The Graham Norton Show: "They haven't said anything to me. I'm waiting for that call - again!"

Motsi, pictured with sister Oti, may have other things on her mind next year (Credit: Wenn)

Motsi has another big decision to make next year... whether to have another baby.

"I'm aware time is ticking if I want to have a bigger family," reveals Motsi, who is mum-of-one to a 16-month-old daughter with husband Ukrainian dancer Evgenij Voznyuk.

"We both would like another baby and next year we have to make a decision.

"I have found clarity in my head and heart from being a mum."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 Harry Redknapp shares sweet family photo with son Jamie on Boxing day
Game of Thrones and Line of Duty actor Andrew Dunbar has died suddenly
Coronation Street viewers in tears as David is told Shona is ''
Denise Welch shares sweet picture with Emmerdale star son Louis Healy
EastEnders viewers sickened as Gray rapes wife Chantelle
David Beckham misses out on knighthood AGAIN