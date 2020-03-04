Former Strictly couple Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova expecting second baby

Former Strictly Come Dancing couple Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova are expecting their second baby.

The couple, who have been married for 20 years, shared the happy news to Instagram on Wednesday.

Alongside a photo of herself, Darren and their daughter Valentina, Lilia said she was "over the moon" to be pregnant.

She wrote: "Over the moon to announce baby sister for Valentina is due to arrive September 2020!"

Darren also posted the photo to his Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption.

He said: "So this is happening!!! We are over the moon to announce a baby sister for Valentina!!

"After a very long journey Lilia and I expecting another baby early September 2020!!

"Can’t tell you how proud I am of Lilia... her strength, courage and perseverance to expand our family... love always. @liliakopylova1."

Fans were thrilled for the couple and sent their congratulations.

One person said: "Awwww massive congratulations to you all, wonderful news."

Another wrote: "Beautiful news, congratulations," while a third added: "That's wonderful news Darren. Every good wish to you both."

Darren appeared on Strictly from series two in 2004 until series seven in 2009.

He was crowned winner of series two alongside former EastEnders actress Jill Halfpenny.

Meanwhile, Lilia also appeared in the 2004 version of the BBC show and won the 2005 series with retired English cricketer Darren Gough.

She also left the show in 2009 and became a head judge on the Turkish version of the programme Yok Böyle Dans while Darren was head judge on the Lebanese version.

Last month, the couple celebrated their daughter Valentina turning five.

Alongside a photo of his little girl standing next to a rainbow balloon in the shape of the number five, Darren said: "5 today!!! Happy Birthday to our beautiful little girl."

Lilia also posted a snap of Valentina alongside her birthday cake and wrote: "How is my baby 5 already?!"

