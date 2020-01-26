Strictly Come Dancing bosses 'want Brooklyn Beckham and Lady Amelia Windsor for 2020 series'

BBC bosses have approached Brooklyn Beckham and Lady Amelia Windsor to take part in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, according to a report.

The Sun claims the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, and the 24-year-old royal, are priorities for the show as it tries to pull in younger viewers.

Brooklyn, 20, is said to be regarded as the Beeb's chief target, topping a list of 30 celebrity names.

A unidentified source is reported to have told the tabloid: "Brooklyn is the main target for casting chiefs at the moment, because he will appeal to his parents' fans as well as his own.

Could Brooklyn get his groove on? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: The Greatest Dancer: Cheryl in tears as wheelchair-bound couple fail to make it through

"He has a young, cool image and they think that will win over new fans. Plus, they would love to get David and Victoria sitting in the front row."

Amelia, meanwhile, is the granddaughter of the Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, who is the Queen’s cousin.

She should appeal to a young market.

She is 39th in line to the throne in terms of succession - but could she have better chances of lifting the Glitterball trophy?

According to The Sun, senior Strictly crew have been considering bringing a royal on board because they feature so strongly in news outlet headlines.

Amelia is related to a cousin of the Queen (Credit: Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/ABACAPRESS.COM / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Meghan Markle 'drops bid to become British citizen following Canada move'

The insider is said to have continued: "Lady Amelia is both stunning and very young, so she should appeal to a young market too."

Although a royal has not performed on Strictly previously, the 2019 series did include Viscountess Emma Weymouth in the line up.

She and pro partner Aljaž Skorjanec were eliminated from the competition in week 7.

ED! has approached representatives for Strictly, Brooklyn and Lady Amelia for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.