Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton share rare romantic picture together

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are notorious for keeping their love lives private, but they have just shared a rare glimpse into their relationship on Instagram.

Strictly pro Kevin, 37, and journalist Stacey, 32, walked hand in hand along the beach for a romantic Christmas stroll in the stunning photo.

Shared on Stacey's Instagram account to her some 806,000 followers, she captioned the snap with: "Hope you all had a hella Merry Christmas."

Many of their Strictly friends rushed to comment on the romantic photo.

Strictly professional dancer Johannes Radebe wrote a heart emoji and Strictly 2018 contestant Ashley Roberts posted the same.

Strictly pro Graziano di Prima posted several heart face emojis and Strictly host Tess Daly followed up with a couple of heart emojis.

Meanwhile Kevin showed his appreciation for the post himself with a simple black heart emoji.

Kevin and Stacey met on Strictly last year as dance partners and went on to win the coveted glitterball trophy.

The pair announced in April that they were in a romantic relationship.

They appear to have spent their Christmas in Kevin's hometown of Grimsby.

He shared a festive picture to his Instagram followers.

The picture shows him sitting before his family's Christmas tree with Stacey and his sister Joanne Clifton on Christmas Day.

He captioned the charming picture: "Xmas day in Grimsby."

Stacey has previously said she finds the public's interest in her love life frustrating.

She told Hunger TV: "It honestly blows my mind, that people give a [bleep] about who I fancy... when professionally I’m conducting interviews with some of the most recognisable terrorists in the world."

The documentary maker continued: "But you know what makes the front page of the tabloids? Who I’m with romantically and supposedly trusted sources quoting completely untrue statements. It’s [bleepin'] mad."

