Strictly's Oti Mabuse enjoys night out with former partners Kelvin Fletcher and Danny Mac

Oti Mabuse delighted Strictly Come Dancing fans as she reunited with two of her former partners from the hit BBC dancing show.

The South African pro, 29, posted a snap of herself on social media after meeting up with her 2019 partner Kelvin Fletcher and actor Danny Mac, with whom she was partnered in 2016.

Oti captioned a string of pics: "I have so many things to write about the people in these pictures that I honestly feel like it will be the length of an encyclopaedia.

"Thirteen weeks spent with both @kelvin_fletcher and @dannymaconline has been the life lesson anyone can learn and I couldn't be more grateful.

"Wish you both luck for all your future endeavours, I'll be by the sidelines screaming clapping the loudest."

Kelvin was Oti's partner - and fellow winner - in the latest series (Credit: BBC)

Writing further, Oti congratulated presenter Ore Oduba - who won series 14 in 2016, beating her and Hollyoaks star Danny in the final - for landing a part in a West End play.

"And super super proud of you @oreodubaofficial," she continued. "I'm so proud of you, WEST END buddy, I know it's been a dream of yours and you've achieved it. Sending you positive vibes and joy for this new adventure, also so lovely to see @portiajett.

"Last but certainly not least, @carleystenson1, you are a queen and I'm sooooo proud of you, you smashed [it]."

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, with one writing, "These might just be my favourite pictures EVER" and another responding, "The dream team!" while a third simply wrote, "I love this".

Oti and Kelvin won the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing after beating EastEnders actress Emma Barton and CBBC star Karim Zeroual in the final.

They shared emotional tributes to fans after lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy, with former Emmerdale star Kelvin posting a picture of the pair and writing in the caption, "There are simply no words" alongside a heart emoji.

Oti shared the same photo and revealed, in an emotional message to her followers: "This is been a dream come true. Thank you, thank you, thank you @kelvin_fletcher for being an absolute rockstar and making me the happiest girl on this planet."

