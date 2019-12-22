Mark Wright says wife Michelle Keegan 'couldn't handle Strictly'

Reality star Mark Wright has revealed his wife Michelle Keegan "couldn't handle" going on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former TOWIE star, 32, admitted Michelle - who's often been linked to the BBC dancing competition - would be "too nervous" to take part in the show.

Speaking to The Sun, Mark - who's set to appear in this year's Strictly festive special on Christmas Day - addressed the rumours that Michelle might take to the dancefloor one day.

"I don't think she… she might. I mean never say never.

I just think her nerves would go to another level, she gets quite nervous.

"I mean I do, I'm a bit more like, 'Come on, let's just have it!'

Mark appeared on the 2014 series of Strictly, where he danced with pro Karen Hauer.

Also on board for the Christmas special are Gemma Atkinson, Chizzy Akudolu, Debbie McGee, Joe Sugg and Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold.

Mark, meanwhile, revealed that he had angered Michelle after he broke with a family tradition.

He confessed: "My wife's family are from the north and I'm from the south so we have to switch it up but once, a couple of years ago, her mum and her stepdad came down.

"This year we are having all of them, and this is why I'm scared - because when it happened a couple of years ago with just two of them, we broke the family tradition, and it was my fault.

- the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special is on BBC One at 4.40pm on Christmas Day

