The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 18th January 2020
Strictly Come Dancing

Kelvin Fletcher celebrates his birthday during the Strictly Come Dancing tour

And he had a surprise visitor!

By Natasha Rigler

Kelvin Fletcher has celebrated his birthday in the best way possible - strutting his stuff on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour!

Former Emmerdale star and Strictly 2019 winner Kelvin turned 36 on Friday, before taking to the stage at Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

And Kelvin was surprised by a special guest...his wife, Eliza Marsland, who then stayed to watch her hubby perform that night.

And as a special birthday treat, Kelvin even won that night's vote!

Read more: The future of the Bake Off line-up confirmed after Sandi Toksvig's exit

Writing on his Instagram Stories, Kelvin told his followers:  "Look who's come to surprise me!"

Kelvin's Strictly Live dance partner, Janette Manrara, also paid tribute to her co-star on his special day.

Sharing a picture of them both on Instagram before the curtain went up, she wrote: "Opening night was AMAZING!!!

"Birmingham you were incredible! And now tonight a very special show because it’s @kelvin_fletcher birthday today!!! "Happy birthday Kelv! Let's smash it tonight! 💃🏻🕺🏻 #TeamPocketFloti."
Look who's come to surprise me!

Backstage, Kelvin - who won Strictly alongside professional dancer Oti Mabuse - was also treated to a massive birthday cake by all the cast and crew.

Kelvin was presented with a giant cake by Janette (Credit: Instagram/joshuakeefedancer)

Read more: Love Island dumps its first girl in brutal elimination

A video shared to his Instagram stories, Kelvin can be seen blowing out the candles as everyone sang Happy Birthday to him.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is travelling the UK until next month, where it will wrap up at London's 02 Arena.

This year, former Strictly winner Stacey Dooley is hosting for the first time, while judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will mark a selection of the 2019 celebrities and professionals each night.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Trending Articles

 Harry and Meghan will not use HRH titles
The Chase's Paul Sinha reveals crushing £80k defeat was filmed days after announcing he has Parkinson's
The Duchess of Cambridge admits to 'terrible' mum fail with eldest son Prince George
The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett claims one celeb is lying about being on the show
Stacey Solomon in stitches after inventing bizarre hack to tidy snack cupboard
Prince Harry 'extends his stay in the UK for further talks'