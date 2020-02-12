Strictly Come Dancing pro Karen Hauer stuns fans with hair transformation

Karen Hauer from Strictly Come Dancing has wowed fans on social media with her latest dramatic hair transformation.

In a clip shared to Instagram on Wednesday (February 12 2020), the professional dancer showed off her new bleach blonde hair-do for her 220k followers and told them it was time for a "fresh new colour".

The 37-year-old stunner holds a hand over her face in the video, before removing it to reveal a big grin and turning her head to display her short, dyed locks.

She wrote in the caption, "Fresh new day, fresh new color. @roberto.does.hair" alongside a yellow heart emoji and the hashtag #reinventyourself.

A number of Karen's current and former Strictly co-stars, including fellow professionals and ex contestants, rushed to comment on the clip.

Dancer Katya Jones exclaimed: "Shut up!"

Australian pro Dianne Buswell wrote: "Yassss."

Gorka Marquez commented "NO! Firedance" with clapping and fire emojis.

Neil Jones put: "Wow I love it. Please go ginger next."

And soap actress Emma Barton said: "She did it! Yes Karen, love it."

Karen's fans were also quick to comment, with one writing, "Looks awesome!" and another commenting, "Stunning!" while a third wrote, "Love it!"

Karen's known for her distinctive short 'do (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

In the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, Karen was partnered with comedian Chris Ramsey.

The pair latest until the semi-final, when the Geordie funnyman - upon discovering he had to perform again in the dance-off - joked as he predicted his own early exit.

"Shall we just call it an early night and go home?" he quipped.

Chris and Karen went first in the dance-off, performing their Rumba again, while CBBC star Karim Zeroual and his pro partner, Amy Dowden, followed with their American Smooth.

Everyone on the judging panel agreed that Karim should be saved - and viewers were sad to say goodbye to Chris.

Chris' wife, Rosie, was reportedly annoyed over the amount of weight he lost while competing in the hit BBC dance competition with Karen.

The stand-up comic joked that Rosie, with whom he hosts a podcast, was "angry" over the fact he managed to slim down without setting foot in a gym.

