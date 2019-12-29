Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh tipped for next year's Strictly Come Dancing

Kym Marsh will be foxtrotting off Corrie's cobbles and onto the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor, according to the bookies.

Ladbrokes reckon the ex soap star and Hear'Say singer is set to switch channels to the BBC in 2020 after leaving her Coronation Street role of 13 years as Michelle Connor.

The 43-year-old would follow in the dance steps of fellow Corrie alumni Catherine Tyldesley and Georgia May Foote if the bookies' punt is realised.

And at odds of 2/1 to take part, it seems the betting giants are fairly confident that a Strictly stint is in Kym's future.

Michelle had a rough final few weeks on Corrie, all told (Credit: ITV)

A spokesperson told the Express website: "Kym Marsh’s Corrie exit has got fans talking about her next move, and a switch to Strictly could be more than just hearsay if the latest odds are anything to go by."

Although Kym hasn't ruled out a return to Corrie, it is thought she has left to explore other roles and it has already been reported she has bagged a part in comedy film The Loss Adjuster alongside Dame Joan Collins.

Another soap star tipped to be involved in the next series of Strictly is former EastEnders actress and I'm A Celebrity winner Jac Jossa, also priced at 2/1.

And ex Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson is also thought to be in contention for a spot on the dancing show, rated at 5/1 to participate.

Meanwhile, judge Motsi Mabuse has hinted her own future on Strictly may not be certain.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the 38-year-old admitted she does not know that she will return again in 2020 after making her debut this year.

She said about her telly bosses: "They haven't said anything to me. I'm waiting for that call - again!"

Mum-of-one Motsi also revealed that making a decision about having a baby with husband Ukrainian dancer Evgenij Voznyuk is also on the couple's mind.

Kym, Jac and Jo might be in - but might Motsi be off? (Credit: BBC)

