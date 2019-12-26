Debbie McGee pays tribute to Paul Daniels after winning Strictly Christmas special

Debbie McGee was over the moon when she won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special last night.

The 61-year-old took to the dance floor alongside professional partner Kevin Clifton and beat fellow former contestants Mark Wright, Gemma Atkinson, Chizzy Akudolu and Joe Sugg.

The pair scored 40 points for their ski-themed quickstep to Jingle Bells.

Debbie and Kevin won the Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Earlier this year, the star underwent an operation to have two cancerous tumours removed from her left breast.

Debbie, who reached the final of the BBC show back in 2017, told The Sun: "How wonderful that a year which started with an operation in January has finished with winning Strictly’s Christmas show.

"It means even more to me after my cancer scare because it gives me my confidence back."

She went on to pay tribute to her late husband, magician Paul Daniels, who passed away in 2016.

Referring to the Glitterball trophy, she added: "It’s on my mantelpiece and it’s sitting next to Paul’s awards. He would love it that I’ve won. He would get more joy out of it than him winning. He always loved it when I did well."

After her win last night, Debbie shared a message to fans on Twitter.

She said: "Thank you everyone for your wonderful messages. I am overwhelmed to have won the Christmas Strictly Special with my fabulous partner @keviclifton."

Earlier this month, Debbie spoke about missing Paul during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

She said: "I think even on a day-to-day basis, when you’ve lost someone, you always miss them.

"You mentally can say to yourself, 'I’m going into an empty house now, I’m going to feel sad.'

"You have to mentally say to yourself, 'No I had all those years of happiness with that person, life has changed. I will go into my house and feel happy.'"

