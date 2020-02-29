Saturday Night Takeaway viewers in tears over string of proposals

Viewers of Saturday Night Takeaway were left emotional tonight as a string of couples got engaged.

To mark the Leap Year, a number of women popped the question to their partners live on the programme.

Host Ant McPartlin told viewers: "A Leap Year is the day when women propose to men. Come on girls, do what you want!"

It's a #LeapYear special tonight so we HAD to have a proposal... or 6!



Becky has secretly proposed to Kris 22 times since December, but tonight was the real deal! Congratulations to you both 🎉 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/AFfB5lYXz7 — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 29, 2020

A woman called Becky revealed she had been secretly proposing to her boyfriend Kris since December.

Photos flashed up showing her holding a ring behind his back as he took a shower, played with their kids and did some DIY around the house.

Sat in the audience, Becky asked Kris if we wanted to get married and he said yes!

Meanwhile, Natalie and Stephen have been together for two years and they're expecting a baby in April.

Natalie popped the question and, of course, Stephen said yes.

Natalie and Stephen have been together for two years and they're expecting a baby in April 👶Perfect time to get engaged in front of the whole nation! #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/p5UJAIbNt7 — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 29, 2020

Then Anne and Milos, who have been together for 35 years, got engaged after being next door neighbours as kids.

Viewers were left in tears over the proposals and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One person said: "Omg that had me in tears haha... Congrats to all the couples!"

Another wrote: "Damn 10 mins and I'm in floods of tears."

A third tweeted: "I'm in tears here #SaturdayNightTakeaway."

Omg that had me in tears haha...



Congrats to all the couples! 😊❤#SaturdayNightTakeaway — Emma (@emma_r_97) February 29, 2020

Damn 10 mins and I'm in floods of tears ❤❤❤ #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Marisa (@prettylights_) February 29, 2020

However, some people were left cringing over the proposals.

One wrote: "I absolutely loveeee Saturday night takeaway, but all this proposing to each other on national tv is just beyond cringe (sic)."

Another added: "Leap year proposals, CRINGE."

One said: "This whole leap year proposal thing on saturday night takeaway is top tier cringe...#SaturdayNightTakeaway #antanddec."

I absolutely loveeee Saturday night takeaway, but all this proposing to each other on national tv is just beyond cringe😂 #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Jen’ (@Jennaaa95) February 29, 2020

This whole leap year proposal thing on saturday night takeaway is top tier cringe...#SaturdayNightTakeaway #antanddec — Oliver Portman (@Portmania88) February 29, 2020

