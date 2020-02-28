Saturday Night Takeaway hit by Ofcom complaints over Pussycat Dolls' performance

Viewers of Saturday Night Takeaway weren't impressed by the Pussycat Dolls' performance last weekend.

So much so, 68 people complained to Ofcom about the dance, which saw hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly take part as they hilariously began stripping to their vests and boxers.

In the funny skit, the duo also held up "censored" cards over them during the routine.

Ant and Dec poked fun at the band's raunchy routine (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec also jokingly asked the singers to "tone down" their raunchy performance for their "family friendly" show after the band sparked hundreds of complaints for their routine on X Factor: Celebrity at the end of last year.

Nicole Scherzinger and the rest of the band wore racy black outfits as they took to the stage.

Considering this is a family show that kids watch also, this was not appropriate.

According to The Sun, 68 viewers complained to Ofcom over the performance.

Ent Daily has contacted Ofcom for comment.

In the skit, Ant and Dec even put up a fake sign saying "sorry for the disruption", but the group ripped through it.

Despite the funny scenes, some viewers had taken to Twitter to express their disapproval of the routine.

One person wrote: "OMG disgraceful this is a family show!! And desperate old dolls running round like horses your show was turned off tonight... was looking forward to it."

Another said: "Considering this is a family show that kids watch also, this was not appropriate."

A third added: "Another inappropriate performance from Nicole and her backing singers!!"

Meanwhile, others loved the band's performance.

One tweeted: "Loved it!!! Glad this is back on our TV!!!"

Another gushed: "Ant and Dec trying to censor the @pussycatdolls , certainly enjoyed that. It was a great way to end tonight's episode with them. Loved their performance."

One said: "I thought it was a brilliant show and I loved Ant & Dec’s involvement. So funny."

