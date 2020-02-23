Saturday Night Takeaway: Viewers beside themselves with joy Ant and Dec are back!

Saturday night, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly back together on the tellybox and all is right with the world. Or at least is was for 90 minutes.

Saturday Night Takeaway made a return last night (February, Saturday 22) after resting last year and viewers could not have been happier about it.

Ant expressed his excitement to be back as he introduced the show and said: "I can't wait to get going - so let's just get going!"

ITV decided not to run the programme last year, following the 44-year-old presenter's much-publicised troubles.

But both he and partner Dec were on top form for the show they admit is their favourite to host.

The jam-packed show saw the duo gift a family from the North East with a house, and throw axes in the Ant Vs Dec Challenge, while singer Camila Cabello was the guest announcer.

The Pussycat Dolls provided the 'End of the Show' routine and the lads poked fun at their raunchy act with strategically placed 'censor' signs, even stripping off themselves.

Fans took to Twitter in the droves to gush about how good it is to have the feel-good show back.

I honestly hadn’t realised how much I missed @antanddec @itvtakeaway I am so glad it’s back.

#saturdaynighttakeaway No wonder they win all the awards. brilliant so far - and only first show!! — Kenny Kettings (@kenket1) February 22, 2020

I've missed this show. Love it, good old Sat night family entertainment and my little crush on @StephenMulhern is still there 😘#SaturdayNightTakeaway — Ads (@HappyAdsx) February 22, 2020

Thank god this is back BAHHA didn’t know what to do with myself last year cos it wasn’t on #saturdaynighttakeaway — taylor is seeing 5SOS (@_iIRWIN1994) February 22, 2020

I honestly hadn’t realised how much I missed @antanddec @itvtakeaway I am so glad it’s back 🥰#SaturdayNightTakeaway — Laura Carter (@LauraCarter1981) February 22, 2020

