Sunday 23rd February 2020
Saturday Night Takeaway

Saturday Night Takeaway: Viewers beside themselves with joy Ant and Dec are back!

Saturday night heroes!

By Karen Hyland

Saturday night, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly back together on the tellybox and all is right with the world. Or at least is was for 90 minutes.

Saturday Night Takeaway made a return last night (February, Saturday 22) after resting last year and viewers could not have been happier about it.

Ant expressed his excitement to be back as he introduced the show and said: "I can't wait to get going - so let's just get going!"

ITV decided not to run the programme last year, following the 44-year-old presenter's much-publicised troubles.

But both he and partner Dec were on top form for the show they admit is their favourite to host.

Dec was in his element (Credit: BBC)

The jam-packed show saw the duo gift a family from the North East with a house, and throw axes in the Ant Vs Dec Challenge, while singer Camila Cabello was the guest announcer.

Camila got fully into the swing of things (Credit: ITV)

The Pussycat Dolls provided the 'End of the Show' routine and the lads poked fun at their raunchy act with strategically placed 'censor' signs, even stripping off themselves.

The Pussycat Dolls turned up the heat (Credit: ITV)

Fans took to Twitter in the droves to gush about how good it is to have the feel-good show back.

I honestly hadn’t realised how much I missed @antanddec @itvtakeaway I am so glad it’s back.

Ant was greeted warmly by the audience (Credit: ITV)

