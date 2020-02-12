ITV announces start date for new series of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

ITV has announced the new series of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will begin February 22.

The duo shared the news with fans on Twitter on Wednesday after an almost two-year break from our screens.

In a tweet, Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly wrote: "Right then, who wants to know when the new series of @itvtakeaway starts?"

Right then, who wants to know when the new series of @itvtakeaway starts?👀#SaturdayNightTakeaway — antanddec (@antanddec) February 12, 2020

ITV then replied: "We're on it!" alongside a GIF which revealed the start date.

Fans were thrilled with the news and are already counting down the two weeks to go.

One person said: "Yay! So excited!"

Another wrote: "I just can't wait until Saturday February 22nd!"

A third added: "Yayyy! I've been looking forward to this for two years! My favorite show on telly."

It comes after ITV released the first promo video for the brand new series last month.

Ant and Dec promised this series will be the "best ever" in the hilarious new trailer.

In the promo, the hosts are seen sitting at a desk at the "Saturday Night Takeaway HQ" as they watch a previous episode of the show.

Ant asks Dec: "Do you really think we can make the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway the best ever?"

Dec replies: "Yeah of course we can!"

Ant says: "We can?" to which Dec adds: "We can-can," as he begins singing.

The new series begins on February 22 (Credit: ITV)

In the song, the pair reveal the new series will be packed with "stunts and games galore" as well as "loads of stuff that's up for grabs" including "amazing prizes".

Ant and Dec also tease there will be "the biggest stars you'll ever see" appear on the show.

Their song is then interrupted by Stephen Mulhern, confirming the presenter will also feature in the upcoming series.

Stephen asks the duo: "Guys, I think you're forgetting someone..."

Dec says: "No, don't think so," as Stephen walks out.

As the song continues, Ant and Dec reveal there will be "pranks that will make you laugh and cheer" including the infamous Undercover Prank.

The new series will air next month with each show being 90 minutes long.

The show was taken off air for one week in March 2018 when Ant was involved in a drink-drive accident.

Dec then hosted the rest of the series alone and the show didn't return last year as Ant focused on his recovery and stepped away from his TV commitments.

