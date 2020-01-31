ITV releases first look at new series of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

ITV has released the first promo video for the brand new series of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The series will return to our screens this February with Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly as hosts.

After an almost two-year break, the primetime programme will be back with more stunts, games and prizes.

The new series is returning next month (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec promised this series will be the "best ever" in the hilarious new trailer.

In the promo, the hosts are seen sitting at a desk at the "Saturday Night Takeaway HQ" as they watch a previous episode of the show.

Ant asks Dec: "Do you really think we can make the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway the best ever?"

Dec replies: "Yeah of course we can!"

The pair promised the new series will be the "best ever" (Credit: ITV)

Ant says: "We can?" to which Dec adds: "We can-can," as he begins singing.

In the song, the pair reveal the new series will be packed with "stunts and games galore" as well as "loads of stuff that's up for grabs" including "amazing prizes".

Ant and Dec also tease there will be "the biggest stars you'll ever see" appear on the show.

Their song is then interrupted by Stephen Mulhern, confirming the presenter will also feature in the upcoming series.

Stephen is returning! (Credit: ITV)

Stephen asks the duo: "Guys, I think you're forgetting someone..."

Dec says: "No, don't think so," as Stephen walks out.

As the song continues, Ant and Dec reveal there will be "pranks that will make you laugh and cheer" including the infamous Undercover Prank.

The new series will air next month with each show being 90 minutes long.

The show was taken off air for one week in March 2018 when Ant was involved in a drink-drive accident.

Dec then hosted the rest of the series alone and the show didn't return last year as Ant focused on his recovery and stepped away from his TV commitments.

