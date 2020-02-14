James Haskell slammed by disability charity Scope over 'ignorant' comment on Jacqueline Jossa's Instagram

Former rugby ace James Haskell has come under fire from a disability charity for a comment he reportedly left under one of his ex I'm A Celebrity campmate Jacqueline Jossa's Instagram pictures.

Earlier this week, mum-of-two Jac shared a photo of herself on a beach in a pair of denim dungarees, foot resting on a football as she stood smiling in front of a goal.

She joked in the caption: "So @danosborneofficial took this photo of me and I was certain I was going to look like a full on Instagram model in my cute dungarees on the beach. Fuming!

"Look at me. But still I look at this with fond memories of playing football on a beach with my hubby, racing and just being so silly. I can't help but smile.

Fair to say I will never be that girl."

As reported by The Sun, James commented: "You look like you are waiting for the sunshine bus and if anyone touches your football you will go mad."

James is reported to have said Jacqueline looks like she's waiting for the 'sunshine bus' (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

In response, James Taylor, Head of Policy, Campaigns and Public Affairs at disability equality charity Scope, told ED!: "Ignorant, nasty language like this is no laughing matter.

"Public figures making these kinds of comments legitimises the discrimination that many disabled people still face on a daily basis.

"Negative attitudes, language and misconceptions can hold disabled people back in life, everywhere from work to shopping on the high street. It's time to put a stop to it."

ED! contacted James' reps for comment.

James was a divisive figure on I'm A Celebrity, where he grew pally with Jac (Credit: ITV)

James left ITV viewers divided with his antics on last year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

At times he was accused of being too pushy and old-fashioned in some of his clashes with female members of the camp.

But when he was eliminated, fans on Twitter worried the programme would be boring without his boisterous character.

And after leaving the jungle, he spoke of the tough time he had in the camp - and how the notoriously small food portions left him having panic attacks and struggling to walk.

