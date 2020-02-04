Jacqueline Jossa urged to make a 'fresh start' in LA by I'm A Celebrity co-star

They formed a close bond in the I'm A Celebrity jungle last year and now Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly urged Jacqueline Jossa to make a "fresh start" out in Los Angeles.

Jacqueline is said to see Caitlyn as a "mother figure and confidante" and has discussed her marriage to Dan Osborne with her.

Dan and Jac have put on a united front since she was crowned queen of the jungle amid claims he cheated on her in a threesome in 2018.

There were reports of tension between Dan and Jac at the NTAs (Credit: Splash News)

There were also reports of tension between the couple at last week's NTAs, with Gabby Allen – who denied sleeping with Dan in 2018 – also in attendance at the ceremony.

Now Caitlyn is said to have urged Jac to use her upcoming girls' trip to LA to think about her future plans.

An insider told Closer the pair chatted during their recent trip to Wales, where Jac supported Caitlyn at her Evening With… event.

"They have kept in touch, but really got the chance to chat at Caitlyn’s hotel bar and Jac opened up to her more than ever. Caitlyn’s a woman of the world – she’s been married three times and has six children – so Jac trusts her advice on relationships," the insider revealed.

Caitlyn has been a "mother figure" to Jacqueline (Credit: Splash News)

They added: "She admitted life had been a whirlwind after her jungle win and confessed she was finding it hard to forget everything that’s happened with Dan and wants to save her marriage from further heartache. Caitlyn told her not to put on a brave face all the time and to be honest if she was struggling."

Caitlyn has also extended the invite to Jac – who is mum to daughters Ella, four, and Mia, one – to visit her at her LA home for "more chats".

Caitlyn told her nothing is impossible and it could be a fresh start for her, Dan and their family.

The source revealed: "Caitlyn said she’d host Jac and her pals at her Malibu home when they visit for their holiday and told her to explore acting opportunities Stateside. Jac said she couldn’t leave the UK, but Caitlyn told her nothing is impossible and it could be a fresh start for her, Dan and their family."

As a result, Jacqueline is said to feel "excited" as "a big change" could be what they need.

View this post on Instagram Reunited with bae @caitlynjenner ❤️ A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on Jan 25, 2020 at 1:26pm PST

Last year, Dan revealed he would love to move his family to LA. Replying to Calum Best on Intagram, he said: "I love it. If I could bring the kids out here I’d live here in a heartbeat."

It was recently reported that Jacqueline was in talks to replace Michelle Keegan as the female lead in BBC drama Our Girl.

