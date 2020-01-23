Jacqueline Jossa shares her excitement at reuniting with jungle 'best mate' Caitlyn Jenner

They formed a firm, if unlikely, friendship during their time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle last year.

And now queen of the jungle Jacqueline Jossa has shared some "very exciting" news about meeting up with the woman she called her "best friend".

With Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner jetting into the UK for work, Jacquline teased that the pair could be about to enjoy a reunion.

The former EastEnders star told her Instagram followers: "Potentially I am going to see Caitlyn Jenner this weekend, good news all round!"

Read more: Duchess of Cambridge wows in £10 skirt from the high street

She added: "It's all very exciting – I'm best mates with Caitlyn Jenner still so that's cute."

Obviously I know we're not best mates but still – we're friends, actually friends!

The down-to-earth actress admitted: "Obviously I know we're not best mates but still – we're friends, actually friends!"

She added: "So yeah, that'll be fun. I hope I do get to do that."

Jac told her followers she was excited about the reunion (Credit: Splash News)

The pair formed quite the bond during their time on the show, with Jac often quizzing Caitlyn about her famous family.

Read more: Katie Price hasn't seen son Junior for four weeks as she's "so busy with work and holidays"

When she left the jungle, sweet Caitlyn – famed for her rise and shine catchphrase – even arranged for her daughter Kylie Jenner to send superfan Jac a video message.

Caitlyn is flying over to the UK for work (Credit: Splash News)

As well as catching up with Jac, Caitlyn will also be enjoying a reunion with one of her other campmates – Capital Radio's Roman Kemp.

After presenting the BBC's New Year's Eve coverage, Roman is set to host her Audience With… events this weekend, which are taking place in Brighton and Newport in Wales.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.