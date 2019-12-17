I'm A Celebrity's Roman Kemp lands his first big presenting job after leaving the jungle

He won an army of new fans after coming third in this year's I'm A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here!.

Now Roman Kemp is set to help those fans ring in the New Year after it was revealed that he has landed his first big presenting role since jetting back from the jungle.

Roman has been asked to front BBC One's New Year's Eve coverage.

Jungle star Roman is set to host the BBC's New Year's Eve celebrations (Credit: Splash News)

And he'll do it alongside singing superstar Craig David.

Roman will host Craig David Rocks Big Ben Live from Central Westminster Hall on December 31.

Read more: Katie Price reveals that she would love to present Love Island

During the show, Craig will also perform his greatest hits before the famous London firework display kicks off.

Roman previously hosted the channel's New Year's Eve celebrations back in 2017.

It’s always an amazing showcase. I truly can’t wait to see everyone there and bring in 2020.

He said: "I’m so excited to be back hosting NYE again, standing beside the man I’ve listened to since I was six years old, Craig David!"

Roman added: "It’s always an amazing showcase. I truly can’t wait to see everyone there and bring in 2020."

Read more: Tamara Ecclestone's husband slams Lorraine's coverage of their £50m robbery

By his side on New Year's Eve will no doubt be girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury.

The pair recently revealed that they were looking forward to a future filled with marriage and babies.

Roman has an exciting future planned with his girlfriend (Credit: Splash News)

Meanwhile, Roman's famous dad Martin Kemp revealed that after seeing his son have so much fun in the jungle, he is keen to sign up for next year's show.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.