I'm A Celebrity 'bullying' and animal welfare complaints rejected by Ofcom

TV watchdog Ofcom has decided not to investigate after more than 600 viewers complained about the most recent series of I'm A Celebrity.

The regulator rejected viewers' objections on a range of issues, including over 300 made about instances of alleged 'bullying' on the ITV jungle reality series.

Complaints were also made about use of inappropriate language on the show and concerns were voiced over the welfare of animals.

Celebrity contestant Ian Wright was accused of 'bullying' fellow campmate Andrew Maxwell during their stint on the programme, resulting in 83 complaints being filed.

"In our view, the content would have been within the audience's expectations for this long-running programme, which often shows contestants under a degree of physical and emotional stress, as well as scenes of tension between contestants," a spokesperson for Ofcom reflected.

And James Haskell also came under fire for poking fun at former footballer Ian when suggesting he had a "club foot".

We fully understand some viewers considered it offensive.

That was said to have been the source of 119 complaints made to Ofcom.

The spokesperson responded: "We fully understand some viewers considered it offensive to make light of a congenital medical condition.

"But we took into account that the comment was brief, the conversation moved quickly on, and it did not elicit any reaction or endorsement from other contestants."

A further 102 complaints were registered about animal welfare - but I’m A Celebrity will not face any further action over any of the complaints made to the broadcasting body following assessments.

Ofcom concluded: "The use of insects and animals is consistent with the format of this long-running series, and there was no evidence of mistreatment."

ED! has approached ITV representatives for I'm A Celebrity for comment.

