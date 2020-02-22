The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 22nd February 2020
Gogglebox

Gogglebox: Viewers divided over Stephen's vagina comment

Some viewers were offended

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:

The new series of Gogglebox has FINALLY arrived, making all of our Friday nights that bit more enjoyable - but there was one comment in particular that really stood out last night (February 21, 2020).

If you watched the episode, which was the first one of series 15, then it's likely that aside from new faces, some hilarious takes on TV show Love Is Blind and Jenny asking if you can see her TenaLady, you heard Stephen's comment on vaginas.

He used one particularly extreme description, where he said they smell 'rancid'.

Jenny asked Lee if he could see her TenaLady (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox star Izzi Warner announces birth of second child

Stephen and his husband Daniel Lustig were discussing the topic of Gwyneth Paltrow's famous vagina scented candles, while the news segment they were watching was covering Prince Harry and Meghan's move to Canada.

Stephen said: "I wonder if Meghan will bring out a candle that says this smells like my vagina. That’s what Gwyneth Paltrow’s done."

Out of interest, Daniel wanted a bit more detail on the topic, asking said: "What do vaginas smell like?"

Stephen and Daniel wondered whether Meghan would bring out a scented candle. (Credit: Channel 4)

Stephen firmly replied: "Rancid!" Charming.

Viewers were split on the topic. Some thought it was hilarious...

But others thought it wasn't in great taste, voicing their opinions on Stephen's, shall we say, colourful choice of words. Some viewers even branded his words 'misogynistic', questioning Channel 4's decision to go ahead with broadcasting the clip.

Do you think Stephen was out of order? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Trending Articles

 The Chase leaves viewers stunned as The Beast storms off stage
Coronation Street viewers fear little Oliver is set for horrific storyline
Meghan and Harry break silence on losing Sussex Royal brand
Friends cast confirms plans for reunion 16 years after final episode
Kerry Katona reveals she 'wanted to take her own life following This Morning interview'
Call The Midwife fans fear the worst as star Stephen McGann hints at finale tragedy