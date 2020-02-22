Gogglebox: Viewers divided over Stephen's vagina comment

The new series of Gogglebox has FINALLY arrived, making all of our Friday nights that bit more enjoyable - but there was one comment in particular that really stood out last night (February 21, 2020).

If you watched the episode, which was the first one of series 15, then it's likely that aside from new faces, some hilarious takes on TV show Love Is Blind and Jenny asking if you can see her TenaLady, you heard Stephen's comment on vaginas.

He used one particularly extreme description, where he said they smell 'rancid'.

Jenny asked Lee if he could see her TenaLady (Credit: Channel 4)

Stephen and his husband Daniel Lustig were discussing the topic of Gwyneth Paltrow's famous vagina scented candles, while the news segment they were watching was covering Prince Harry and Meghan's move to Canada.

Stephen said: "I wonder if Meghan will bring out a candle that says this smells like my vagina. That’s what Gwyneth Paltrow’s done."

Out of interest, Daniel wanted a bit more detail on the topic, asking said: "What do vaginas smell like?"

Stephen and Daniel wondered whether Meghan would bring out a scented candle. (Credit: Channel 4)

Stephen firmly replied: "Rancid!" Charming.

Viewers were split on the topic. Some thought it was hilarious...

@Stephenwebb71 saying vaginas smell rancid on #googlebox he never fails to make me laugh so hard I can barely breathe #thankgodgoggleboxisback — Elle Small (@elliemarie1980) February 21, 2020

“What does a vagina smell like?” “Rancid” 😂😂 im dead 😂😂😂 #gogglebox — Jane Mobbs (@Janemobbs) February 21, 2020

@Stephenwebb71 still laughing at rancid vaginas, mine has taken great offence to your comment 🤣🤣🤣 #Gogglebox — ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@KCWales63) February 21, 2020

“What does a vagina smell like?” “Rancid” #Gogglebox — Goggleboxfanpage (@goggleboxshow) February 21, 2020

But others thought it wasn't in great taste, voicing their opinions on Stephen's, shall we say, colourful choice of words. Some viewers even branded his words 'misogynistic', questioning Channel 4's decision to go ahead with broadcasting the clip.

#GoggkeBox shocked that a vagina was called rancid tonight. Didn't he pass trough one ? Unnecessary misogyny and not funny 🤮 — anne juliff (@patanna) February 21, 2020

OMG @C4Gogglebox so vaginas are rancid? I am offended by those remarks from the least funniest person on there! How dare he? Male anatomy, female anatomy, it's all beautiful and the source of human life. Him included! 🤬 — Liz (@Elizabe68133363) February 21, 2020

Vaginas smell rancid? #Gogglebox and you allowed that to be broadcast? — Cathy C (@iona07) February 21, 2020

‘What does a vagina smell like ?’ ‘Rancid’ ( giggle giggle) Because life’s not full enough of casual misogyny is it #Gogglebox ? — andiwilllookup (@susannarose99) February 21, 2020

Dear @C4Gogglebox do you think the “rancid” vagina exchange in tonight’s show was funny? Or inaccurate, asinine misogyny? — Rebecca Clay (@rbeccs7) February 21, 2020

